Source Hipster Hydration Bumbag Review
The Source Hipster is a compact hydration pack housed in a bum bag that has support from a removable harness similar to military webbing. Read our review…
Adam’s been hammering his Nukeproof Mega 290 in New Zealand, and has tweaked the set up to make it as fast as possible. Check out his set up details here…
The Kona Honzo Carbon Trail is a carbon fibre hardtail frame with 29in wheels; 120mm up front and WILD geometry – considering this thing is an XC bike!
Berghaus Extrem are the best down jackets we’ve seen – they feature hydrophobic down that doesn’t soak up water. Perfect for stuffing in your riding bag
25 years after they released The Darkside, Spooky Cycles returns to the MTB world with The Eraser – available exclusively in the UK from Prestige Cycles
Check out our collection of the hottest bikes we saw in the 2016 season, from Santa Cruz, Yeti, Evil, Marin, Bold, Mondraker, Kona, Robot, Trek and more!
The Zerode Taniwha is a carbon fibre 160mm travel stunner of a bike, featuring an amazing Pinion 12 speed gear box – and it ticks all the right boxes for us
When Matt had his bike nicked he was faced with a tough choice to replace it – check out why he picked the Whyte G160 2016 model as his new trail ripper
Hurly Burly is the stunning book by James McKnight, that documents the 2016 UCI World Cup and World Championships. It’s loaded stories and incredible images
Those mental guys behind Pure Darkness are back again in 2017 – but are teaming up with The Fest Series crew – can you imagine how damned big they’ll go?
The Topeak Ninja series is a range of tools that fit to your bike – perfect for keeping kit to a minimum and not forgetting the trail side essentials.
Evil Bikes just released The Calling – their 130mm trail bike. This could be the best yet for UK thrashers as it’s light, fast and got it where it counts…