Bikes, Features
ExclusiveThe Hottest Bikes of 2016 | Our Top Picks
Check out our collection of the hottest bikes we saw in the 2016 season, from Santa Cruz, Yeti, Evil, Marin, Bold, Mondraker, Kona, Robot, Trek and more!
The Zerode Taniwha is a carbon fibre 160mm travel stunner of a bike, featuring an amazing Pinion 12 speed gear box – and it ticks all the right boxes for us
When Matt had his bike nicked he was faced with a tough choice to replace it – check out why he picked the Whyte G160 2016 model as his new trail ripper
Hurly Burly is the stunning book by James McKnight, that documents the 2016 UCI World Cup and World Championships. It’s loaded stories and incredible images
Those mental guys behind Pure Darkness are back again in 2017 – but are teaming up with The Fest Series crew – can you imagine how damned big they’ll go?
The Topeak Ninja series is a range of tools that fit to your bike – perfect for keeping kit to a minimum and not forgetting the trail side essentials.
Evil Bikes just released The Calling – their 130mm trail bike. This could be the best yet for UK thrashers as it’s light, fast and got it where it counts…
We’ve just had the DT Swiss OPM ODL 120 29in fork in for longterm review. This 1600gram fork promises a lot – full information about the fork right here…
Here’s a bunch of great MTB stocking filler ideas from DMR Bikes; Makita; Wickens & Soderstrom; Race Face; Fibrax; Sealskinz and more! Loads of great ideas!
The Lazer Phoenix Plus full face helmet is an absolute bargain at under £80 and comes in some of the brightest colours around. All standards are met too…
Bike Park Wales is not just for established riders, it has kids riding courses that help get young riders in to bikes. We sent Ruby along to check it out…
The GT Force X Carbon Pro is the 150mm travel carbon fibre trail bike that Doddy used on the Mountain Bike Adventures TV series on Sky TV’s Bike Channel…