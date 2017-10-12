First thoughts of the new USWE airborne 15 October 12th, 2017 By Matt Reeves in Reviews

A riding bag has become an essential part of most mountain bikers go to kit. But what makes a good riding pack? Capacity? Colour? Functionality? Price? Actually all of the above are the attributes we look for when selecting the right pack for job that it needs to do.

We are first to admit that we probably carry more ‘stuff’ than we actually need on our rides, but hey it’s better to be prepared for every eventuality right? The problem when carrying that extra ‘stuff’ is the weight and weight can mean a bad back or sore shoulders (which Matt suffers with badly when wearing full backpacks) that pain on the shoulders/neck is usually down to a badly fitting or wrongly adjusted bag that then ends up dancing and jumping around on your back when the trails get rough. OK a simple solution could be to carry less? But why sacrifice that?

The guys from Swedish brand USWE (*pronounced ‘us-wee’ ) think they may just have the answer to this problem with their innovative Airborne range of bounce free action packs. What makes these packs differ from the plethora of other bags on the market? Well its their aptly named ‘No More Dancing monkey’ technology. An action pack that has one single centre chest buckle attached to a 4 point harness which incorporates 2 suspension waist straps that move with your body as you change position while riding. A centre chest buckle has been done before from the likes of Shimano which did work well but it did lack something, that freedom of movement. What makes this different is the way this pack really hugs your bag in a way that you feel like your wearing the bag and not just carrying it. This is aided by a super clever pivoting centre buckle, so rather than having a buckle firmly strapped on your chest plate this gives the straps the freedom to move and adjust, which we were particularly impressed with. The adjustment on the bag is also impressive, it will adjust easily and quickly to fit most body types and waist lines.

Key points:

Retailing at £119.00

Two large storage pocketssmaller pocket contains 1 mesh zipped compartment and one sealed zipped compartment along with a meshed mobile phone compartment.

Large compartment contains 5 meshed compartments for tools, tubes and gels. One small zipped mesh pocket with and integral handy reflective key clip.

Hydrapak® 3 litre bladder with Hydraflex™ hose. (BPA and PVC free)

Full face helmet storage

7 reflective points with 4 front facing clip light pointsrear light clip.

Vented back with vented shoulder straps

Ripstop style material throughout which should also aid in cleaning of the pack.

As you can see this is a bag that is literally stuffed to the zips with features and innovations. Our only niggle and it is only a very slight niggle, we would like to of seen a soft lined pocket for our tech but it’s nothing an old sunglasses pouch can’t do.

We will add a full riding review to this after we have put it thoroughly through its paces. And we will definitely be putting this to work. From large loads to minimal kit to see just how their innovative design holds up on the trails.

