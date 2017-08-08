Weekend Round Up August 8th, 2017 By Alex Jones in News

Lourdes all over again… Except Aaron had other ideas!

Mont-Saint-Anne World Cup Downhill

When rain started falling just as the top seeded riders where about to hurtle down the track it looked like we were going to have a repeat of what happened earlier this season in Lourdes.

Dean Lucas laid down a great run in the dry conditions as did brit Michael Jones. The pair were sat 1-2 as rider after rider came down the track at least 15 seconds off the pace. Many of the top seeded riders were not struggling so much with grip as the rain fell but more with the visibility.

However when Jack Moir came down with strong pace as rain eased and was followed up by a competitive run from Troy Brosnan it looked clear that all was still to play for for the top5 year to ride. Loic Bruni smashed out a great run to move into a provisional 2nd place and then the swashbuckling Danny Hart came down in signature style just missing out on claiming the hot seat by half a second. Just after Danny came down the GOAT – however a mistake in the top section ruled out Greg Minaar.

The stage was then set for the last man down and fastest qualifier Aaron Gwin to blow everyone’s minds with one of the greatest runs of his career and perhaps World Cup history, taking the win by over 1 second. Not even a big mistake in the rock garden could deny Gwin who was taking MASSIVE risks and gambles with tighter line choices than anyone else – Gwin seemingly finding the grip no one else had.

In the title chase Gwin is now just 33 points away from Greg Minnar in 1st, with Troy Brosnan only 44 points behind Aaron. Mathematically only Greg, Aaron or Troy can win the title, and it will all go down to the wire in Vale Di Sole in 3 weeks from now.

Credit: NathanHaughes and DaveTrumpore Credit: NathanHaughes and DaveTrumpore

New XC Full Suspension Mondraker breaks cover

While a fully sussed XC rig from Mondraker has been rumoured and spied during previous round of the UCI World Cup. The ‘Volume FS’ as it has been dubbed finally broke cover in the hands of Mondy factory rider Carlos Coloma during the training day in Mont-Saint-Anne.

The super long top tube, slack geo and Mondraker Foxy-esque rear suspension system all point to a radical, possibly game-changing bike from the innovators in Spain. Rumours are production versions and details will be available towards the end of this year.

Come race day in MSA it was Nino Schurter who chalked up yet another impressive victory ahead of Stephane Tempier and Gerhard Kerschbaumer.

Comments

comments

TAGS