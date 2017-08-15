EVOC Bundle Competition

August 15th, 2017

By Alex Jones in Features

We have teamed up with EVOC and their UK distributors Silverfish to kit you out in style for a day on the trails.
The bundle is worth over £350 and contains:
EVOC FR Enduro Hydration Backpack
EVOC Riding Jersey
EVOC Bike Shorts
EVOC Enduro Glows
EVOC Socks

Entries close: 31/10/17

Competition Terms & Conditions:

Entries close at midnight on the date stated above. The winners will be notified within 28 days of the close of entries. The draw is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entry is free. Open to residents of the UK aged over 18.

By entering you agree to be bound by all the rules and agree that your surname and county may be released if you win. We may contact you about products and services that we believe to be of relevance to you.

