Mondraker launch the 2018 Foxy Carbon July 4th, 2017

Since its launch the Foxy Carbon has been one of Mondraker’s flagship bikes, their benchmark trail bike and arguably the most ‘complete Mountain Bike’ in a line-up of high-performance, world beating and world championship winning machines. The Foxy is the bike that best represents Mondraker’s personality, values ​​and brand identity in one model and one of the models which helped put Mondraker on the mountain bike map. As one of the pioneering models of Forward Geometry and Zero Suspension, the Foxy set the standard for longer top tubes, shorter stems and increased reach figures in its category and helped riders to rethink how capable mountain bikes can be. Marking its 15th anniversary Mondraker wanted to push their development once again and build on the iconic model reputations for performance on all terrain.

As trail bikes continue to develop, Mondraker wanted to secure the Foxy as the forerunner of its category so set about improving on the bikes already high-performance and category leading status. Leaving no part untouched, Mondraker shaved, tweaked, redesigned and reworked every part of the Foxy from the ground up to improve it in every area for 2018 and create what they feel to be ‘the bike’. With increased stiffness and riding comfort the Foxy offers great traction on technical climbs, exquisite handling and spectacular downhill prowess to establishes itself as the most complete multi-purpose Mountain Bike Mondraker have ever manufactured. Its fantastic pedalling efficiency boost the bike’s climbing capabilities while the Forward Geometry, adjustable geometry and smooth Zero Suspension aids downhills performance.

The 2018 Foxy is their first model to be offered in two manufacturing levels, Stealth Carbon and Stealth Air Carbon, the latter present exclusively with the RR SL version. Drawing on the highest standard of Carbon Fibre development, Stealth Air Carbon uses the most sophisticated manufacturing processes to save weight while maintaining performance and ride quality. Bringing together the most sophisticated technologies available the Foxy is one of the biggest evolution undergone by Mondraker and represents further development for the brand. As well as new material construction the bike also offers increased rear wheel travel (150mm), a Trunnion mounted metric shock, reworked geometry with adjustable head angle and chainstay length, new CSC (Carbon Stiffness Control) Carbon and Alloy upper linkage, updated oversized pivot axles and bearings and Boost rear axle spacing.

For 2018 the Foxy will be available in four models,

Foxy Carbon R – SRP £3,799.00

Foxy Carbon RR – SRP £4,499.00

Foxy Carbon XR – SRP £5,399.00

Foxy Carbon RR SL – SRP £7,699.00

Foxy Carbon RR SL Frame kit (including adjustable head angle kit) SRP £2,999.00

Features

Stealth Carbon and Stealth Air Carbon Fibre main frames

27.5” Forward Geometry

Updated suspension kinematics

Zero Suspension System and Trunnion mounted metric shock

Adjustable head angle and chainstay length

New CSC Technology upper linkage

1 x Drive chain specific design

HHG Internal Cable Routing: Hidden Housing Guide

New oversized pivots, bearings and hardware

Integrated and removable rear shock fender

Downtube and chainstay protectors

Threaded BB & ISCG 05 mounts

The 2018 Foxy Carbon will be available in the UK late this year.

