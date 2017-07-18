Push drop-in coil kit launched July 18th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Tech

The veritable, Made in the USA suspension brand PUSH Industries is launching a drop-in coil spring kit for Fox 36s and RockShox Pikes. The kit will allow riders to remove their existing air shock and replace it with PUSH’s ACS-3 system. The ACS-3 (the fancy marketing name for “advanced coil system”) mates a proprietary coil spring with a pneumatic bump-stop that allows the riders to fine-tune the lower third of travel. So, while it’s hyper-sensitive for small bumps, it still ramps up the way it should at the end of its travel, rather than harshly bottoming out.

We’ll be getting one in for review soon and let you know how it goes!

Some official info from Push:

Purpose-built to dramatically enhance small bump performance and full-range tuneability, the ACS-3 can be tailored to offer specific performance characteristics throughout

the entire range of travel. The kit comes standard with a precision-wound coil spring available in seven different rates while the pneumatic bump-stop can be adjusted between 5 and 50psi. These options along with the spring’s ability to rotate

without binding allow unprecedented control without any stiction.

“The popularity of the Elevensix rear shock lit a fire under us to offer that same level of performance to the front end of

our customers’ bikes,” offers PUSH’s Darren Murphy, “The ACS-3 takes two already noteworthy products,

and then adds yet another level of performance. It makes the awesome awesomer.”

COIL OR AIR SPRING? YES.

Whether coil or air, each type of spring presents known pros and cons. Air springs typically save

weight, but the high pressures required for them to function effectively create stiction – the undesiredfriction drag

between pressurized sealing surfaces. A negative factor that must be overcome or mitigated, harshness is noticeable early

in a suspension component’s travel, especially on smaller impacts.

Coil springs perform admirably in the early stages of travel and when encountering small bumps, yet

their supple feel can end abruptly as they reach the limits of their compression.

PUSH’s ACS-3 combines the supple, more responsive ride of a precision engineered coil spring with a

pneumatic bumpstop, effectively mating the best qualities of each method. In doing so, this markedly

broadens a fork’s range of action, freeing it up to more smoothly absorb impacts across the entire spectrum of travel.

THE DETAILS –

MSRP $389, supplemental spring MSRP $80 – Manufactured entirely in the USA – 2015 through 2017 Fox 36 Float or Talas 160mm kits are available NOW. – Fox 36 140, 150 and 170mm travel models and 2018 140-170 kits arrive in late July. – Rockshox Pike kits Coming Soon.

UK pricing and dates TBC

Comments

comments