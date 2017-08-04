Fisrt Ride | e*thirteen TRSr carbon wheels August 4th, 2017 By Matt Reeves in Features

First impressions of the boost specific E*thirteen TRSr carbon wheelset.

Straight from the box these rims are screaming to be ridden hard, this is a premium wheelset. The deep and wide rim (31mm internal) and the large hub flanges instantly look like a great combination for a super stiff wheel.

E*thirteen have chosen to use 28 triple butted spokes front and rear which are laced to their own carbon shelled and alloy flanged boost specific hubs. I specifically requested a shimano freehub body which has a 60 point engagement (same as the xd driver).



The wheelset was designed to withstand the abuse of an Ews race and paired with their 5 year warranty on the rims and 1 year no quibble warranty on the bearings certainly backs up their promises…. Setting up tubless was a doddle because they’ve done the hard bit for you! The rims are pre-taped and the quality alloy valves already installed, which just left me to put the sealent in (Orange sealant) and the tyres on. I was dubious on how easy this was going to be because the rims use a hookless rim but in fact I had zero issues, they stayed inflated and didnt lose any pressure overnight. Slight assembly of the rear hub was required using the two specific spanners supplied which was fairly straightforward and faff free.

Out on the trail the stiffness of the wheel is instantly noticeable and actually highlights how flexible my Whyte G160 rear end is. I’ve had them on the bike for a couple of weeks now and thrown them at some tight super tech single track and have shrugged of some pretty hefty rock gardens (a few scratches) and they’ve performed well. Both wheels are still true. A benefit of the 31mm rim is that has given the tyres a way better shape enabling cornering to be alot more aggressive and has so far prevented the dreaded tyre roll. The 60 point engagement of the freehub has a blindingly fast pick-up which helped me haul ass across the tech stuff. I did notice a slight wobble on the back end on my last ride which I suspected to be pivot bearings, which actually turned out to be the rear axle, the end thread had worked itself loose, I re-tightend and it hasn’t seemed to of worked itself loose again but I will be keeping an eye out for that on future rides.

So first impressions are positive and enjoyable, long term review to follow in a few months.

Comments

comments

TAGS