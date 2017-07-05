e*thirteen Roll Out NEW SL Carbon Trail Wheels July 5th, 2017 By Alex Jones in Features

Drawing on everything e*thirteen has learned from producing EWS and World Cup DH proof carbon fibre wheelset, the Californian company are pleased to launch the NEW SL Carbon wheelset, bringing proven level of strength and reliability to the trail riding market.

Constructing a wheel which can withstand the abuse dished out by the world’s fastest downhill racers on the EWS and World Cup DH circuit is no easy task. It’s even hard when you also want that wheelset be constructed of carbon fibre and be fast and strong enough to win at the highest level. With that goal in mind e*thirteen constructed the LG1R and TRSR Carbon wheelsets which have been piloted by riders such as Tracey Hannah and Aaron Gwin to the top step of the world cup DH podium this season. With this much knowledge and experience e*thirteen wanted to build an wheel that that was light, strong and perfect for hitting the trails.

Tipping the scales at 150grams less than their enduro ready counterpart the SL Carbon wheelset save weight but maintain high levels of strength. Based on the rim profile used on the TRSR rim, the SL wheels offers a wide 28mm (internal) rim width for strength while a reduced sidewall thickness from 3mm to 2.5mm and improving the carbon layup saves weight while gives riders far better distribution of force on impact. At the centre of the SL wheels is a fully machined 7075 aluminium hub with a smaller shell diameter which makes for higher strength at lower weight. The diameter of the drive side flange on the SL rear hub is 61mm, while the non-drive side and both flanges on the front hub are each at 57mm. This achieves a strength to weight ratio suitable for trail riding with demanding descents and climbs. This design puts more leverage where you need it most and greater spoke triangulation throughout when compared to the competition. The SL freehub offer near-instantaneous 6 degree engagement. SL hubs have the same quality bearing reliability as the rest of the line-up, backed with e*thirteen’s no-questions-asked, 1 year replacement warranty.

Features

· e*thirteen’s ultimate trail wheels

· Full carbon fibre hookless bead rim construction

· 28mm Internal rim width takes up to 2.4” tyres

· SL aluminium hubs

· Oversized drive-side flange diameter increases strength

· Increased spoke triangulation

· Ultra-fast 6-degree engagement freehub

· 2.5mm Sidewall thickness

· Enduro ready rim profiling

· 27.5” and 29” size options

· Weight from – 1650grams (27.5” F+R)

SRP Front – £699 / Rear – £799

