Silverfish picks up the Fox mantle October 17th, 2017 By Alex Jones in News

Fox has announced Silverfish will become their new UK distributor. The South West company will handle all sales and warranty claims from the 1st of November and add Fox to their list of brands that include Yeti, Race Face and Mondraker.

After the recent announcement of Fox’s split with Mojo there has been some concern as to what would happen with the world’s biggest suspension brand in the UK.

With Fox forks and shocks coming as standard on so many bikes there will be plenty of sighs of relief that a reputable UK distributor has been appointed.

More news when we have it!

Press release

SCOTTS VALLEY, California – October 17, 2017

FOX has entered into an agreement with Silverfish to distribute its mountain bike product line in the UK and Eire markets. FOX looks forward to Silverfish handling all sales, warranty, spare parts, and service for the region, beginning November 1, 2017.

