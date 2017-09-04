Eurobike2017 | EVOC launch an e-Bike specific pack September 4th, 2017 By Alex Jones in News

Innovation is the name of the game with the introduction of the FR Trail E-Ride – EVOC’s first e-MTB protector backpack ⚡

Love or loathe them e-Bikes and e-MTBs are here for the forseeable. Personally I think they are great – anything that allows people to ride their bikes more, get out in the open air and have some fun is a good thing right!? e-MTBs are not going to replace regular MTBs, so to those e-haters: live and let live!

Now with the launch of the FR Trail E-Ride from EVOC you can ride in safety and EVEN further than before thanks to it’s ability to carry an extra battery in a special internal compartment.

Based on the Freeride Trail it features the super-light Liteshield back protector with 95% shock absorption. It has a main compartment with an extremely strong, padded pocket made of nylon ripstop to house widely used e-MTB batteries from Bosch, Panasonic or Yamaha.

Unlike other packs, this the FR Trail E-Ride distributes the additional weight thanks to the centred fixation of the pocket near the body’s centre of gravity. The end result is the usual EVOC backpack comfort with the ability to ride further than ever before!

Also new from EVOC: The Bike Travel Bag XL An addition to the range on display at Eurobike was a larger version of their travel bag which gives riders with plus, fat, and larger downhill bikes a little bit more space. The bag measures 143 x 42 x 84cm and weighs 9.6kg. It will accommodate up to a 125cm wheelbase and is made from a durable woven PE material.

