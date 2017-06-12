Mondraker Bikes DH Bikes Progression June 12th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Mondraker Bikes DH Bikes Progression

Last year Mondraker Bikes had a hell of a year at at the World Cups and World Champs – with Danny Hart; Laurie Greenland and Florent Payet proving the Mondraker Summum’s worth as a race bike to be reckoned with.

Mondraker are not new in the world of DH bikes though, and are a company cut with race pedigree from the very beginning.

Their first bike was a DH frame in fact – the Petrol. Check how the design progressed to the Summum…

Mondraker Petrol | 2001

Although this was a frame that other brands also used, it was decent at the time, just a little on the heavy side!

Full cartridge bearings throughout and an adjustable shock position that alters bottom bracket height and head angle.

This particular model is kitted out with early On Off components – a Mondraker brand – and has the rad looking Marzocchi Shiver upside down dual crown fork on there.

Check out the Sun Double Track rims too – those things were so strong – and heavy!

Mondraker Kaiser | 2006

Although the 215mm travel Kaiser had a similar wheel base and geometry to the early Petrol, it was a much better bike.

The main frame was far lighter, and features the Horst Link. This really improved suspension performance, and rear end braking was much better as the chainstay pivot stopped the back brake choking up the suspension.

Up front on this build is the Marzocchi 888, a Fox DHX coil over shock and some other great kit.

Race Face cranks; e13 chain guide and Sun S-type rims (these were the slightly cheaper version of the popular MTX rim). Also check out the Mondraker Intense tyres!

The turning point | 2009

By 2009, Fabien Barel was onboard as a racer – and worked with designer Cesar Rojo to develop the Zero suspension platform. He raced the prototype on the left to victory at the Maribor World Cup in 2009. From there, development started on the concept for Forward Geometry. The prototype on the right has an insanely expensive CNC machined lump welded on to the front of an existing Summum frame.

(check out our story about Mondraker Bikes Right Here)

Mondraker Summum | 2011

The Summum was the first downhill bike designed from the ground up by Mondraker. It’s very much the turning point of the Spanish company, as it featured their proprietary Zero suspension platform that was proven on the World Cup race scene.

This particular model is the 10year Anniversary Fabien Barel replica model, which features the Zero suspension system; adjustable chainstay length (435/440/445/450mm) and an adjustable head angle (59/61/63 degrees). This race bike weighs in at 34lbs complete – enough to make some modern trail bikes sweat!

Mondraker Summum Carbon Pro | 2016/current

This particular bike is a replica of Danny Hart’s World Championship winning bike from the 2016 Worlds.

It’s the latest Summum design, and runs on 27.5in wheels – and has a completely custom paint job, as well as hand painted handle bars and Danny Hart graphics.

Danny has spent a lot of time getting this bike set up, and rarely makes big alterations to set up. When we were at the factory shooting this feature, we saw the alloy 29in prototype that Danny requested for testing purposes – so it will be interesting to see how the bigger wheels pan out in downhill over this season.

Check out this video, where you can see the bikes side-by-side as a direct comparison…

