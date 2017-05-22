Ben Deakin Bike Check | DMR Sled May 22nd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Ben Deakin’s latest weapon of choice – the DMR Sled

DMR Bikes unveiled the Sled at Core Bike Show earlier this year (check it out right here), and also announced that Ben Deakin was on the team, alongside Jono Jones.

As well as being an Elite DH racer, and Ex Marine and and an expert mountain bike instructor, Ben has made a name for himself with his hilarious loud mouth alter-ego.

Although Ben rides a fair bit of downhill, his main bike for everything is the DMR Sled – and this is his set up:

Currently Ben Deakin rides a size large, though is experimenting with the longer XL to see how he gets on with it.

He couldn’t emphasise how happy he is with the DMR Sled though – having stepped off a Santa Cruz Nomad, it took him no time to get used to it, and it suits him down to the ground. Other than having fresh tyres on, the bike above is the one he recently spent a month in New Zealand shredding on (video is at the bottom of this page).

Ben rides DMR’s own Wingbar handlebar at 780mm, and uses the Defy stem at 50mm – though is looking at stepping down to a 35/40mm on the XL frame if things feel right.

Handlebar grips are the DMR Deathgrip – the signature grip of Brendan Fairclough, who appears in most of Ben’s videos.

Ben runs a 1x set up, and has his X-Fusion dropper post lever on the left, under the bar.

Although Ben was used to the VPP design of his old bike, he stepped straight on to the concentric Orbit Link pivot design and got stuck in. He told us that the progressive design really suits his riding style, and doesn’t seem to mind the odd flat landing…

One of Ben’s sponsors are Sprung Suspension, who take care of making sure his Rockshox Monarch Plus shock and Pike fork are tuned up to suit the way he rides. Ben’s a big guy and gives his bikes a lot of stick – although the stock tunes from Rockshox are good, Ben’s set up on the Sled feels really plush, and very progressive. After a month smashing out runs in New Zealand, both units are still in A1 condition.

The paint must be decent quality on the DMR Sled, as the left chainstay hasn’t been rubbed raw from Ben’s notorious ‘ten to two’ foot position – something even Ben is surprised at!

Up front he runs a Mudhugger fender – which although doesn’t match the bike, does mate pretty well with his Royal Racing team kit.

Over the years Ben has snapped a fair few sets of cranks, and was also quick to point out that he has complete trust on the DMR Axe crank. It’s very stiff, and strong enough for the abuse Ben puts on his bike.

Ben Deakin runs flat pedals, and his preferred option is the DMR Vault – in the Brendog matte black edition. All the grip he needs, and a strong and reliable platform.

Vee might not be the biggest name out there, but they’re making some great tyres these days. The Vee Flow Snap is made from a slow rebound rubber and has decent casing – Ben used a set for a month in New Zealand with Stans sealant on Stans ZTR MKIII rims, and had zero issues.

Ben Deakin’s bike runs a SRAM GX 1×11 transmission, and upfront he adds a little extra security with a Praxis Works upper chain guide. The SRAM narrow wide system is excellent at retaining your chain, but given Ben spends a lot of time on world class downhill tracks, the extra piece of mind is worth while!

Check out Ben Deakin’s latest video from his New Zealand trip – probably his best effort yet!

Comments

comments

TAGS