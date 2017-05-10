MTB Essentials | Aaron Ponsford | The Riders’ Guild

May 10th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features

MTB Essentials #11 | Aaron Ponsford of The Riders’ Guild

Words and Pics | Ben Ripley 

Aaron Ponsford is one of the three owners of The Riders’ Guild, a Mountain Bike shop in Chichester, West Sussex.

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

The Rider’s Guild might only be 2years old, but it’s packing a punch and is a great place to hang out. Aaron Ponsford and the team are very welcoming!  Photo | Ben Ripley

After just over two years in business, Aaron, along with co-owners Brett ‘Tree’ Shelfer and Steve Jones have made their shop a roaring success.

Stocking bikes from Evil, Mondraker, Orange, Whyte and Yeti, their location is a stone’s throw from the South Downs and some great riding.  Now, we all know coffee and bikes go well together and TRG has its own coffee shop, serving some of the best brews and cakes we’ve tasted!
When he’s not working in the shop, Aaron Ponsford loves to ride locally and the guys run a shop ride every Wednesday night.  Brett, apart from being a keen rider, is also a great photographer.  Check out his work on his Instagram account @Time Capture Photographer

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

The Rider’s Guild is a well stocked shop with a relaxed vibe. You should definitely call in there – the team are friendly and offer really sound advice. Photo | Ben Ripley

 

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

Looks like someone had a lucky escape… Photo | Ben Ripley

This is the eleventh part of our MTB Essentials series where we talk to industry workers and fellow riders about five MTB-related things they simply can’t be without.  Last time we spoke to Howard Wagstaff, owner of Pedal and Spoke Santa Cruz in Peaslake. Check it out right here.

Here are the five things that Aaron’s MTB lifestyle simply cannot be without…

Enduro Bearing Press

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

Tool Envy. Photo | Ben Ripley

“Although this is a rather expensive bit of kit, when it comes to fitting any sort of bearing be it a hub or a frame pivot, this makes the job a damn sight easier and does the job properly!!”

The Enduro Bearing Press costs £346, and can be bought from Extra UK. For all the information head right here 

Alpinestars Paragon knee pads

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

All ready for a good knees up. Photo | Ben Ripley

“They keep my knees protected when I inevitably crash!  They are nice to pedal in and don’t slip.  They also don’t have any fussy straps, they’re well ventilated and are a really good price.”

Check out the Alpinestars Paragon pads right here.

The Dropper Post

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

The MTB world equivalent of the Office Chair is a modern day essential. Photo | Ben Ripley

“The dropper post is quite frankly the best thing to happen to mountain biking ever.  Doesn’t even matter which one, although my fave is the KS Lev Integra.  I would rather have rubbish gears on a bike and a dropper, than perfect gears and a static post.  They are bloody brilliant… and being a rider who is ‘vertically challenged’, means I can get on and off my bike with some sort of grace haha!”

Aaron’s Whyte T129 is running the optional KS Southpaw lever, which takes the place of the left/front shifter on 1x bikes.

Find out more about the KS Lev Integra right here.

Bloc Titan Riding Glasses

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

Decent glasses are a riding essential – protecting against glare, flying debris – and in Aaron’s case helping him see! Photo | Ben Ripley

“These come with several different lenses and are fit and forget, but what makes them an essential for me is the prescription insert, meaning I can ride with some proper riding glasses and not have to use contact lenses which I hate.”

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

Photo | Ben Ripley

Check out Bloc Titan range right here.

Topeak Ninja T Mountain

MTB Essentials - Aaron Ponsford of The Riders Guild

Photo | Ben Ripley

“This is basically just a holder for a multi tool that goes on a bottle cage mount, but it means you can use nearly any bottle cage (like a side entry one because I have limited room in my frame) and although I do still tend to ride with a bag, it means if I need to make an adjustment I don’t have to take my bag off, then rummage through it to find what I need.  It’s just there waiting for me to take it out of its lovely little black box!”

Check our review of the Topeak Ninja hidden tools right here

 

Comments

comments

TAGS

You might also like...

New

ExclusiveCane Creek Helm | First Look

The Cane Creek Helm is a 100-170mm travel fork for 27.5in wheels that features external damping adjustments, and internal progression and travel adjustments

Royal Racing Trail Riding Kit

Royal Racing has been making cool MTB threads since 1999 – check out the heavily ventilated Impact shorts and jersey; and the pub friendly Core jersey here.

Race Face Next R 2018 Product Line

Race Face Next R is the Rally series, designed to handle the abuse hard trail riders and Enduro racers put on parts – but keeping the weight low with carbon fibre. Check the line up here…

Why not try..?

Brandon Semenuk – Style is a Crystallization

This is awesome – “Brandon Semenuk has not created a style, he is the style. You can’t fake that. Not Bad.” Pretty excited about what’s coming… Roll on the 29th! Comments comments