MTB Essentials | Aaron Ponsford | The Riders’ Guild

MTB Essentials #11 | Aaron Ponsford of The Riders’ Guild

Words and Pics | Ben Ripley

Aaron Ponsford is one of the three owners of The Riders’ Guild, a Mountain Bike shop in Chichester, West Sussex.

After just over two years in business, Aaron, along with co-owners Brett ‘Tree’ Shelfer and Steve Jones have made their shop a roaring success.

Stocking bikes from Evil, Mondraker, Orange, Whyte and Yeti, their location is a stone’s throw from the South Downs and some great riding. Now, we all know coffee and bikes go well together and TRG has its own coffee shop, serving some of the best brews and cakes we’ve tasted!

When he’s not working in the shop, Aaron Ponsford loves to ride locally and the guys run a shop ride every Wednesday night. Brett, apart from being a keen rider, is also a great photographer. Check out his work on his Instagram account @Time Capture Photographer

Getting high on… the TRG supply

Here are the five things that Aaron’s MTB lifestyle simply cannot be without…

Enduro Bearing Press

“Although this is a rather expensive bit of kit, when it comes to fitting any sort of bearing be it a hub or a frame pivot, this makes the job a damn sight easier and does the job properly!!”

The Enduro Bearing Press costs £346, and can be bought from Extra UK. For all the information head right here

Alpinestars Paragon knee pads

“They keep my knees protected when I inevitably crash! They are nice to pedal in and don’t slip. They also don’t have any fussy straps, they’re well ventilated and are a really good price.”

Check out the Alpinestars Paragon pads right here.

The Dropper Post

“The dropper post is quite frankly the best thing to happen to mountain biking ever. Doesn’t even matter which one, although my fave is the KS Lev Integra. I would rather have rubbish gears on a bike and a dropper, than perfect gears and a static post. They are bloody brilliant… and being a rider who is ‘vertically challenged’, means I can get on and off my bike with some sort of grace haha!”

Aaron’s Whyte T129 is running the optional KS Southpaw lever, which takes the place of the left/front shifter on 1x bikes.

Find out more about the KS Lev Integra right here.

Bloc Titan Riding Glasses

“These come with several different lenses and are fit and forget, but what makes them an essential for me is the prescription insert, meaning I can ride with some proper riding glasses and not have to use contact lenses which I hate.”

Check out Bloc Titan range right here.

Topeak Ninja T Mountain

“This is basically just a holder for a multi tool that goes on a bottle cage mount, but it means you can use nearly any bottle cage (like a side entry one because I have limited room in my frame) and although I do still tend to ride with a bag, it means if I need to make an adjustment I don’t have to take my bag off, then rummage through it to find what I need. It’s just there waiting for me to take it out of its lovely little black box!”

Check our review of the Topeak Ninja hidden tools right here

