Royal Racing Trail Riding Kit

April 24th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features

Royal Racing Impact and Core trail kit

Royal Racing are always pushing out great looking kit – especially their race kit that Steve Peat wears.

But they also make some excellent lightweight gear for regular trail riding – like this Core long sleeved jersey; Impact shots and ultra ventilated Impact shorts…

Royal Racing Core jersey and Victory Gloves

Jersey | £29.99

Gloves | £24.99

Stockist details | Royal Racing

 

Royal Racing

With a raglan design, the jersey is a casual looking top and comes in three colours – including a pub friendly grey/black classic – pretty classic for raglan baseball shirts.

Fit is relaxed, but not overly baggy which is good – and the 2-way stretch Polyester fabric is comfortable and is also pretty good at wicking.

The gloves are the ultra thin Victory glove – they are all about feel. When you slip in to these stretchy gloves you realise it’s all about minimal bulk and maximum bar feel – we like a lot.

Royal Racing Impact Shorts And Jersey

Shorts | £89.99

Jersey | £44.99

Stockist details | Royal Racing

Designed for putting the miles in on warmer days, both the shorts and jersey are very well ventilated.

The jersey is a 4-way stretch material and is made in a mesh ventilated fabric. There’s also a small pocket big enough for your car key if you want to go minimal.

We’ve only had one outing wearing this jersey so far – it’s not been warm enough for the Rab C Nesbitt ventilation…

 

The shorts are made from 4 way stretch, and have a great cut. Especially if you are on the taller side as they stay at knee length even when pedalling.

The quality is really nice – there are twin external waist cinch adjusters; a double popper and fly and three pockets.

The two hand pockets are small – so you can’t over load them; and the other pocket is a phone pocket big enough for most normal sized modern smartphones.

Like many other shorts these days, there is no liner with the Impact short – so take that in to account when buying.

 

 

