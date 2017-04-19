SunRace MX80 11-50 11 Speed Cassette April 19th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

SunRace MX80 11-50 11 Speed Cassette – massive climbing gear on standard 11 speed

This is the all new SunRace MX80 11 speed cassette – which comes equipped with a monster 50tooth sprocket and costs less than £110!

This wide ratio cassette is designed to fit existing Shimano pattern freehub bodies – and offers the same maximum climbing gear as the ultra high-end SRAM Eagle 12 speed transmission.

The SunRace MX80 is an 11 speed cassette that is designed to be the perfect solution for riders that don’t want to resort to an expensive expander sprocket – and want a smooth, clean shift between gears…

Here are the full details:

11 speed Wide-Ratio cassette Spider constructed from 7075 Aluminium 42 and 50T sprockets 7075 Aluminium All other sprockets are steel 11 | 13 | 15 | 18 | 21 | 24 | 28 | 32 | 36 | 42 and 50T Shimano HG fit Shimano 11 spd compatibility: SLX (RD-M7000 11 SGS); XT (RG-M8000 SGS) and XTR RD-M9000 SGS) SRAM 11spd compatibility: NX (RD-NX-1-A1 Type 3.0); GX-11 (RD-GX-1-A1 1×11) and X1 (RD-X-1-A2 2015 Type 2 LD) Weight | 512grams Price | SunRace MX80 Silver – £99.99; SunRace MX80 Black – £109.99 Available from Ison Distribution

Although the 11speed SunRace design lacks the 10 tooth sprocket that SRAM use, the 11tooth sprocket will be fine if you up your chainring size.

It’s not like you’ll run out of gears with that enormous 50tooth climbing winch!

The red anodised aluminium carrier looks amazing, and is the sort of detail we expect on far pricier items. We look forward to seeing how well the overall finish holds up with some miles put in to it!

With the massive 50tooth sprocket on the back of your steed, you can winch up really steep gradients with fairly little effort. Although some riders won’t need a gear that big very often, it can be a welcome aid as a get me home gear for those days when you’ve outdone yourself!

We’ve just bolted the SunRace MX80 cassette to a longterm test bike, so keep your eyes peeled on our Instagram and Facebook feeds for updates…

