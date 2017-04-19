YETI SB5+ - Bannerevil-bannerimage001rosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3Factory Jackson Banner 2-01factoryjackson17crush

SunRace MX80 11-50 11 Speed Cassette

April 19th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

SunRace MX80 11-50 11 Speed Cassette – massive climbing gear on standard 11 speed

This is the all new SunRace MX80 11 speed cassette – which comes equipped with a monster 50tooth  sprocket and costs less than £110!

SunRace MX80

The SunRace MX80 looks like an ultra high end cassette in the black finish – although costs £10 more for the privilege.

This wide ratio cassette is designed to fit existing Shimano pattern freehub bodies – and offers the same maximum climbing gear as the ultra high-end SRAM Eagle 12 speed transmission.

SunRace MX80

Although the SunRace MX80 sits at a good price point, it’s very much a high end bit of kit. Quality looks on point and the red spider design has lovely detailing.

The SunRace MX80 is an 11 speed cassette that is designed to be the perfect solution for riders that don’t want to resort to an expensive expander sprocket – and want a smooth, clean shift between gears…

Here are the full details:

  1. 11 speed Wide-Ratio cassette
  2. Spider constructed from 7075 Aluminium
  3. 42 and 50T sprockets 7075 Aluminium
  4. All other sprockets are steel
  5. 11 | 13 | 15 | 18 | 21 | 24 | 28 | 32 | 36 | 42 and 50T
  6. Shimano HG fit
  7. Shimano 11 spd compatibility: SLX (RD-M7000 11 SGS); XT (RG-M8000 SGS) and XTR RD-M9000 SGS)
  8. SRAM  11spd compatibility:  NX (RD-NX-1-A1 Type 3.0); GX-11 (RD-GX-1-A1 1×11) and X1 (RD-X-1-A2 2015 Type 2 LD)
  9. Weight | 512grams
  10. Price | SunRace MX80 Silver – £99.99; SunRace MX80 Black – £109.99
  11. Available from Ison Distribution 
SunRace MX80

Although the 11speed SunRace design lacks the 10 tooth sprocket that SRAM use, the 11tooth sprocket will be fine if you up your chainring size.

It’s not like you’ll run out of gears with that enormous 50tooth climbing winch!SunRace MX80

The red anodised aluminium carrier looks amazing, and is the sort of detail we expect on far pricier items. We look forward to seeing how well the overall finish holds up with some miles put in to it!

SunRace MX80

With the massive 50tooth sprocket on the back of your steed, you can winch up really steep gradients with fairly little effort. Although some riders won’t need a gear that big very often, it can be a welcome aid as a get me home gear for those days when you’ve outdone yourself!

We’ve just bolted the SunRace MX80 cassette to a longterm test bike, so keep your eyes peeled on our Instagram and Facebook feeds for updates…

Comments

comments

TAGS

You might also like...

New

Screen Shot 2017-04-18 at 15.33.08

Truvativ Descendant TLD Collaboration

Check out the brand new Truvativ CoLab handlebars with Troy Lee Designs – 750mm Carbon Enduro bar and two 800mm aluminium DH bars – and sticker packs too

e13-11-speed-cassette-15

e13 TRS+ Cassette 11speed Review

Product Full Name | ethirteen TRS+ cassette Retail Price | £229 Available From |  Silverfish e13 TRS+ Cassette (11speed) – Long Term Test There are a number of ways to get an 11 speed drivetrain without having go down […]

Why not try..?

IMG_7039

2011 Team News: The King’s New Shoes

Action Sports shoe maker Five Ten announced the addition of the undisputed king of Downhill, Steve Peat, to their team of the world’s greatest athletes. World champion, National titles, numerous World cup overalls, Steve has done […]

4Q6A7012

Easton Heist 30 27.5 wheels review

Wide rims are becoming the norm – they offer better tyre support, and a stronger wheel. Based around the Arc rim, the Easton Heist wheels come in both 27.5in and 29in. We test the 27.5in model…