Race Face Next R 2018 Product Line April 19th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

Race Face Next R – the latest Carbon Rally components

Canadian brand Race Face has really been pushing out some amazing products over the last few years, and the latest Next R series is some of their best kit yet.

The Race Face Next R series is their aggressive Rally line up (check out our review of the Turbine R stem right here), and is aimed at the abusive trail rider and Enduro racer alike – check out the latest kit in the 2018 range…

Race Face Next R Cinch Power Meter Crank

The Cinch Power Meter allows accurate training for Enduro, XC and Downhill riders – and is housed on the ultra light and strong Race Face Next carbon crank series – the Next SL G4 and Turbine R cranks.

Simply hook up to your chosen training computer via ANT+ or Bluetooth and get on with it!

Power accuracy +/- 2% Cadence and pedal efficiency data Dual BLE/ANT+ for head unit compatibility Battery life over 400h & USB rechargeable Utilising CINCH for 1x and 2x set ups Cinch Power Meter App for iPhone and Android Adds only 65grams to a standard set up Models available: Next SL G4; Next G3; Next R and Turbine



Race Face Next R Carbon Wheels

The first carbon wheel set from Race Face are aimed squarely at Enduro racing and riding. They are based on a 31mm internal rim with offset spoke design. The Vault hubs have quick engagement, long bearing life and suit most frame and fork configurations including Boost.

31mm internal width Carbon fibre rim 24mm deep profile 27.5 and 29in versions available Tubeless ready, complete with valves and tape installed 4.5mm offset improves spoke tension balance Large, widely spaced flanges for solid bracing angle Wide bearing stance to handle abuse 6 double tooth pawls – 3 engage at a time Individually sprung pawls Single spoke length through out wheel set 28hole spoke design, and 5 spare spokes included Tool-free interchangeable end caps to suit most frame and fork configurations Low drag cassette body seal



Race Face Next R 35mm Handlebar

Manufactured from UD Carbon with matte clearcoat Carbon optimised flex for improved small bump compliance 35mm bar diameter for incredible strength/weight ratio 800mm Width 5deg upsweep 8deg backsweep 10,20 and 35mm rise available 210grams for the 20mm rise



Race Face Next R Crank

Enduro strength, but XC weight – this ultra stiff crank is ready for a beasting…

UD Carbon with matte clearcoat Hand made in Canada SixC G2 pedal insert Burly 7050 spindle Cinch technology for game-changing compatbility 170/175mm available BB options | BB92; 68/73 BSA; 100mm BSA; PF30 495g with 32T ring – no BB Direct mount spiderless set up – 64/104mm



Race Face Turbine R 35mm handlebar

Tried and tested aluminium bar for heavy duty trail riding – now available in a full 800mm width

Made from cold drawn 7075 aluminium 35mm optimised triple butted design 800mm wide 5degree upsweep, 8 degree back sweep 10, 20 and 35mm rises Black on black finish



