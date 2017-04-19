Race Face Next R 2018 Product Line
April 19th, 2017
By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech
Race Face Next R – the latest Carbon Rally components
Canadian brand Race Face has really been pushing out some amazing products over the last few years, and the latest Next R series is some of their best kit yet.
The Race Face Next R series is their aggressive Rally line up (check out our review of the Turbine R stem right here), and is aimed at the abusive trail rider and Enduro racer alike – check out the latest kit in the 2018 range…
Race Face Next R Cinch Power Meter Crank
The Cinch Power Meter allows accurate training for Enduro, XC and Downhill riders – and is housed on the ultra light and strong Race Face Next carbon crank series – the Next SL G4 and Turbine R cranks.
Simply hook up to your chosen training computer via ANT+ or Bluetooth and get on with it!
- Power accuracy +/- 2%
- Cadence and pedal efficiency data
- Dual BLE/ANT+ for head unit compatibility
- Battery life over 400h & USB rechargeable
- Utilising CINCH for 1x and 2x set ups
- Cinch Power Meter App for iPhone and Android
- Adds only 65grams to a standard set up
- Models available: Next SL G4; Next G3; Next R and Turbine
Race Face Next R Carbon Wheels
The first carbon wheel set from Race Face are aimed squarely at Enduro racing and riding. They are based on a 31mm internal rim with offset spoke design. The Vault hubs have quick engagement, long bearing life and suit most frame and fork configurations including Boost.
- 31mm internal width Carbon fibre rim
- 24mm deep profile
- 27.5 and 29in versions available
- Tubeless ready, complete with valves and tape installed
- 4.5mm offset improves spoke tension balance
- Large, widely spaced flanges for solid bracing angle
- Wide bearing stance to handle abuse
- 6 double tooth pawls – 3 engage at a time
- Individually sprung pawls
- Single spoke length through out wheel set
- 28hole spoke design, and 5 spare spokes included
- Tool-free interchangeable end caps to suit most frame and fork configurations
- Low drag cassette body seal
Race Face Next R 35mm Handlebar
- Manufactured from UD Carbon with matte clearcoat
- Carbon optimised flex for improved small bump compliance
- 35mm bar diameter for incredible strength/weight ratio
- 800mm Width
- 5deg upsweep
- 8deg backsweep
- 10,20 and 35mm rise available
- 210grams for the 20mm rise
Race Face Next R Crank
Enduro strength, but XC weight – this ultra stiff crank is ready for a beasting…
- UD Carbon with matte clearcoat
- Hand made in Canada
- SixC G2 pedal insert
- Burly 7050 spindle
- Cinch technology for game-changing compatbility
- 170/175mm available
- BB options | BB92; 68/73 BSA; 100mm BSA; PF30
- 495g with 32T ring – no BB
- Direct mount spiderless set up – 64/104mm
Race Face Turbine R 35mm handlebar
Tried and tested aluminium bar for heavy duty trail riding – now available in a full 800mm width
- Made from cold drawn 7075 aluminium
- 35mm optimised triple butted design
- 800mm wide
- 5degree upsweep, 8 degree back sweep
- 10, 20 and 35mm rises
- Black on black finish