Truvativ Descendant TLD Collaboration

April 18th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features

Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

Like Troy Lee Designs? Need new handlebars?

Then you will be wanting a set of either the Truvativ Descendant CoLab TLD Carbon Enduro bar, or the wider Aluminium DH bar – both of which feature exclusive Troy Lee Designs graphics…Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

Descendant CoLab Troy Lee Designs Carbon Enduro BarTruvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

Proven shape, proven width, proven materials and the artistic touch of Troy Lee Designs: voilà, the new TRUVATIV CoLab TLD Carbon riser bars. These bars are stiff, tough, dependable, and give you all the comfort and positive steering feel you want. This is art on your bars for artistry in the corners.Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

  1. Stiff, Precise and width-optimised for Enduro, Trail and aggressive XC
  2. Geometry based on team riders input
  3. Troy Lee Designs styling
  4. 750mm wide
  5. 20mm rise
  6. 5° upsweep
  7. 7° back sweep
  8. 31.8mm Clamp Diameter
  9. Carbon Fibre
  10. 219g
  11. Bar and Sticker Pack Retail price | $199.99 | €219.99 | £189.99
  12. Availability – April 2017
  13. More details Right Here
Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

Descendant CoLab Troy Lee Designs Aluminium DH BarTruvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

What we have here is a wide, stiff, strong, championship-winning TRUVATIV design built in collaboration with, and featuring the creativity of, Troy Lee Designs. This new TRUVATIV CoLab TLD bar is the command centre of cornering with an artistic flair.Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

  1. Stiff, Precise and Wide
  2. Made with Tough, 7075 Alloy
  3. Descendant geometry from team gravity riders input
  4. Troy Lee Designs styling
  5. 2 x colourways – red or blue
  6. 800mm wide
  7. 25mm rise
  8. 5° Upsweep
  9. 9° Backsweep
  10. 31.8mm clamp diameter
  11. 7050 Aluminum
  12. 349g
  13. Bar and Sticker Pack Retail Price |  $99.99 | €109.99 | £94.99

 

Descendant CoLab Troy Lee Designs Sticker Pack

Own a bit of that one-off, custom, World Championship bike setup with a CoLab – TLD RockShox fork sticker pack. Designed to fit RockShox forks with 35mm upper tubes and colour complement other CoLab – TLD components.Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

