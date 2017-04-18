Truvativ Descendant TLD Collaboration April 18th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Truvativ Descendant Collaboration with Troy Lee Designs

Like Troy Lee Designs? Need new handlebars?

Then you will be wanting a set of either the Truvativ Descendant CoLab TLD Carbon Enduro bar, or the wider Aluminium DH bar – both of which feature exclusive Troy Lee Designs graphics…

Descendant CoLab Troy Lee Designs Carbon Enduro Bar

Proven shape, proven width, proven materials and the artistic touch of Troy Lee Designs: voilà, the new TRUVATIV CoLab TLD Carbon riser bars. These bars are stiff, tough, dependable, and give you all the comfort and positive steering feel you want. This is art on your bars for artistry in the corners.

Stiff, Precise and width-optimised for Enduro, Trail and aggressive XC Geometry based on team riders input Troy Lee Designs styling 750mm wide 20mm rise 5° upsweep 7° back sweep 31.8mm Clamp Diameter Carbon Fibre 219g Bar and Sticker Pack Retail price | $199.99 | €219.99 | £189.99 Availability – April 2017 More details Right Here

Descendant CoLab Troy Lee Designs Aluminium DH Bar

What we have here is a wide, stiff, strong, championship-winning TRUVATIV design built in collaboration with, and featuring the creativity of, Troy Lee Designs. This new TRUVATIV CoLab TLD bar is the command centre of cornering with an artistic flair.

Stiff, Precise and Wide Made with Tough, 7075 Alloy Descendant geometry from team gravity riders input Troy Lee Designs styling 2 x colourways – red or blue 800mm wide 25mm rise 5° Upsweep 9° Backsweep 31.8mm clamp diameter 7050 Aluminum 349g Bar and Sticker Pack Retail Price | $99.99 | €109.99 | £94.99

Descendant CoLab Troy Lee Designs Sticker Pack

Own a bit of that one-off, custom, World Championship bike setup with a CoLab – TLD RockShox fork sticker pack. Designed to fit RockShox forks with 35mm upper tubes and colour complement other CoLab – TLD components.

