Fox 36 EVOL unveiled April 18th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

Fox 36 EVOL Float EVOL – maximum traction and plushness

Following on from the recent Rockshox update news (check it out right here); Fox has just released information about the new Fox 36 EVOL fork that now includes the impressive EVOL extra volume air spring technology.

We rode an EVOL equipped Fox fork recently and were completely blown away by the performance – but more on that in a few days…

Here’s the low down on the new Fox 36…

New FLOAT EVOL air spring FIT HSC/LSC, FIT4 and FIT GRIP three position damper options 15QRx110 mm, 15QRx100 mm, or 15/20 mm convertible thru-axle Travel options: 27.5” – 150, 160, 170 mm 29” – 150, 160 mm 26” – 100 mm (831), 160, 180 mm 1.5” tapered or 1-1/8” (26” only) steerer tube E-Bike-specific chassis available Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat Performance Elite models feature black ano upper tubes Matte Black Factory – HSC/LSC | £1129 FIT4 | £1049 Full detail right here

Click to go Big!

The EVOL Extra Volume negative air spring adds a significant amount of support; and has a much more sensitive initial action. The rear shocks using EVOL have done exceptionally well, and the new Fox 36 fork is now getting the treatment.

The EVOl air spring system found in the Fox 36 EVOL is easy to tune in the way you want, but adding or removing the Air Volume Spacers. These can alter the bottom out resistance, initial supple feel and the mid stroke support.

If you’re the sort of rider than runs suspension firmer to get support, you’ll love the corner smashing support in the new Fox 36 EVOL – this thing sits up in the travel but still offers loads of grip and a supple action.

Keep an eye out over the next few days for some more exciting information dropping as the Sea Otter Classic bike festival kicks off. We’re really excited about some of the products launching this year – check back soon for further updates!

Comments

comments