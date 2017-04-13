factoryjackson17crushevil-bannerFactory Jackson Banner 2-01rosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3YETI SB5+ - BannerRF Chester Pedal - Banner

Rockshox Pike Gets A Makeover for 2018

April 13th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features

Rockshox Pike; Lyrik; Revelation and Yari improved for 2018

Back in 2013, Rockshox released the Pike – which changed the fork market and became a benchmark fork for both the OEM and after market.

Pike has redefined the standard by which all trail and enduro forks are judged, and is poised to keep doing so for many years to come with a completely new chassis, which enables a weight reduction of almost 150g. A new Charger 2 damper is now compatible with RockShox’s OneLoc remote for on-the-fly compression adjustments, and a perfect match to Deluxe and Super Deluxe rear shocks. The new DebonAir air spring enhances small bump sensitivity and mid-stroke support. Pike’s travel options are up to 160mm for 27.5” and 140mm for 29” with room for tires up to 2.8” on both models.

Rockshox has just released details of the new 2018 Pike; Lyrik; Revelation and Yari forks…Rockshox Pike, Lyrik, Revelation and Yari 2018 updates

 

Here are the details:

  1. New Charger 2 Damper unit in Pike and Lyrik forks
  2. Debonair system now in Pike and Lyrik forks
  3. Overall weight reduction
  4. Charger damper now compatible with Rockshox OneLoc remote system
  5. Pike availability April 2017
  6. Lyrik; revelation and Yari available May 2017
  7. Pike retail price | £825-940
  8. Lyrik retail price | £970-1100
  9. Revelation retail price | £610-680
  10. Yari retail price | £660-735
  11. Full details on every model available at Rockshox 

Charger 2 Damper unit

The evolution of the acclaimed Charger, RockShox’s most advanced damper, brings a whole new level of performance and refinement for each intended use. The new damper design provides a wider range of low speed compression adjustment in the  Open mode, with a more usable Pedal setting that excels on rolling trails. The Firm setting on Pike and Lyrik has been re-tuned, and remote options with OneLoc provide on-the-fly access to the Firm mode and are an excellent match with RockShox Deluxe, Super Deluxe and Super Deluxe Coil remote rear shocks.

Featured on: Rockshox Pike, Lyrik

Debonair

A larger negative air spring resulting in plusher suspension. An intuition born on RockShox’s rear shocks back in 2014 is now a benchmark for superior small bump and traction performance. No longer only reserved to rear shocks, RockShox’s DebonAir air springs complement the trail smoothing performance of many forks in our product range. And while incredibly smooth in the first 1/3 of travel, DebonAir forks and shocks still provide the consistent mid-stroke support that riders know and love.

Featured on: Rockshox Pike, Lyrik, Revelation, Yari

 

Comments

comments

TAGS

You might also like...

New

Race Face Turbine R

Race Face Turbine R 35 Stem Review

This is the 32mm long Race Face Turbine R stem, with a 35mm diameter clamp. It’s ultra light, ultra stiff and one of the best looking stems available now!

R_Reverb1x_Moab_170225_AM_1563_M

Rockshox Reverb 1X Remote First Look

The new Rockshox Reverb 1X remote is a brand new remote lever for the Reverb post, and we’ve already been out on the trails riding it! Full Details here…

Judy

Rockshox Judy Returns for 2017

The Rockshox Judy returns 23years after it’s first release way back in 1994, with a brand new chassis that’s set to make a big impact for entry level bikes

Why not try..?

Library - 3662

The Only Way is Kerr: Episode 1

The only way is Kerr follows Bernard Kerr and Friends though the 2011 Mountain bike Race Season. From the Halo BDS to the World Cups and Vigo. Episode One follows Bernard setting up his Season’s accommodation, […]

Library - 5530

Chromag: Reece and Nick at the Trails

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a nice trails edit – Ross Measures spends a couple days filming Reece Wallace and Nick Tingren at their winter spot. Enjoy! Comments comments