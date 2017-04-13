Rockshox Pike Gets A Makeover for 2018 April 13th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Rockshox Pike; Lyrik; Revelation and Yari improved for 2018

Back in 2013, Rockshox released the Pike – which changed the fork market and became a benchmark fork for both the OEM and after market.

Pike has redefined the standard by which all trail and enduro forks are judged, and is poised to keep doing so for many years to come with a completely new chassis, which enables a weight reduction of almost 150g. A new Charger 2 damper is now compatible with RockShox’s OneLoc remote for on-the-fly compression adjustments, and a perfect match to Deluxe and Super Deluxe rear shocks. The new DebonAir air spring enhances small bump sensitivity and mid-stroke support. Pike’s travel options are up to 160mm for 27.5” and 140mm for 29” with room for tires up to 2.8” on both models.

Rockshox has just released details of the new 2018 Pike; Lyrik; Revelation and Yari forks…

Here are the details:

New Charger 2 Damper unit in Pike and Lyrik forks Debonair system now in Pike and Lyrik forks Overall weight reduction Charger damper now compatible with Rockshox OneLoc remote system Pike availability April 2017 Lyrik; revelation and Yari available May 2017 Pike retail price | £825-940 Lyrik retail price | £970-1100 Revelation retail price | £610-680 Yari retail price | £660-735 Full details on every model available at Rockshox

Charger 2 Damper unit

The evolution of the acclaimed Charger, RockShox’s most advanced damper, brings a whole new level of performance and refinement for each intended use. The new damper design provides a wider range of low speed compression adjustment in the Open mode, with a more usable Pedal setting that excels on rolling trails. The Firm setting on Pike and Lyrik has been re-tuned, and remote options with OneLoc provide on-the-fly access to the Firm mode and are an excellent match with RockShox Deluxe, Super Deluxe and Super Deluxe Coil remote rear shocks.

Featured on: Rockshox Pike, Lyrik

Debonair

A larger negative air spring resulting in plusher suspension. An intuition born on RockShox’s rear shocks back in 2014 is now a benchmark for superior small bump and traction performance. No longer only reserved to rear shocks, RockShox’s DebonAir air springs complement the trail smoothing performance of many forks in our product range. And while incredibly smooth in the first 1/3 of travel, DebonAir forks and shocks still provide the consistent mid-stroke support that riders know and love.

Featured on: Rockshox Pike, Lyrik, Revelation, Yari

Comments

comments

TAGS