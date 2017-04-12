The Atherton Diaries | 2017 Video Series April 12th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd

Atherton Diaries | The Trio are back on your screens…

The brand new Atherton Diaries takes the form of a fortnightly blog show including the best of the action of two weeks in the life of MTB s first family.

Dan , Gee and Rachel Atherton introduce new team-mates Muddy and Kade; the Atherton Academy support team; fellow riders; trail builders and friends.

Episode One is filmed at various locations including the Climach-x trail in Dyfi , Dan Atherton’s work in progress skatepark and Atherton HQ.

It’s the first in a series that will follow the Atherton’s extended family as they push the boundaries of the sport of mountain- biking.

“this isn’t the Atherton project – we never like to revisit what we’ve done before. We’ve moved stuff on and we still want to share some of the stuff that goes down and some of the funny things that go on behind the scenes. This is a less polished, more modern take on the idea – more like a vlog. We’re excited to share what we get up to at and away from the races” Gee Atherton

The first episode sees the crew riding their Enduro bikes, though as race season kicks in there will be plenty of action from the UCI World Cup, and judging by the feel and flow of this episode – lots of them just being themselves.

They’re a great bunch of guys to hang out with, so this new approach for them will no doubt enlighten you to their loves away from the race tape.

Check the first video out right here…



Comments

comments

TAGS