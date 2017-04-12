RF Chester Pedal - BannerYETI SB5+ - Bannerrosebikes_0716_2010x402-responsive_4evil-bannerFactory Jackson Banner 2-01factoryjackson17crush

The Atherton Diaries | 2017 Video Series

April 12th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd

Atherton Diaries | The Trio are back on your screens…

The brand new Atherton Diaries takes the form of a fortnightly blog show including the best of the action of two weeks in the life of MTB s first family.

Dan , Gee and Rachel Atherton introduce new team-mates Muddy and Kade; the Atherton Academy support team; fellow riders; trail builders and friends.

Atherton Diaries

There’s plenty of action in the new Atherton diaries!

Episode One is filmed at various locations including the Climach-x trail in Dyfi , Dan Atherton’s work in progress skatepark and Atherton HQ.

It’s the first in a series that will follow the Atherton’s extended family as they push the boundaries of the sport of mountain- biking.

Atherton Diaries

Rachel is back onscreen again with brothers Gee and Dan – as well as a whole host of new additions to the extended team family. Expect some drama as the World Cup season unfolds…

“this isn’t the Atherton project – we never like to revisit what we’ve done before.

We’ve moved stuff on and we still want to share some of the stuff that goes down and some of the funny things that go on behind the scenes. This is a less polished, more modern take on the idea – more like a vlog.

We’re excited to share what we get up to at and away from the races”

Gee Atherton

The first episode sees the crew riding their Enduro bikes, though as race season kicks in there will be plenty of action from the UCI World Cup, and judging by the feel and flow of this episode – lots of them just being themselves.

They’re a great bunch of guys to hang out with, so this new approach for them will no doubt enlighten you to their loves away from the race tape.

Check the first video out right here…

