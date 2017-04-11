Bespoked 2017 – Our Top Picks April 11th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Bespoked 2017 – The Things That Made Us Drool…

Words and Pics | Ben Ripley

We took a look last weekend at the sometimes weird but always wonderful Bespoked Handmade Bicycle Show in Bristol. While MTBs were somewhat thin on the ground this year, we managed to seek out the best bits for you. And there were a few other excellent things tucked away too. It’s a quite chaotic venue but plenty of fun – you literally could spend a full day here and not see everything!

Tom Ritchey | Bicycle Academy

On entering the Old Engine Shed at Bristol Temple Meads station this year, visitors were greeted by this beautiful steel 27.5+ trail hardtail, brazed by none other than Tom Ritchey himself at the Bicycle Academy during their Old Skool x New School collaboration (check out the video right here)

It’s difficult to pick a favourite bike out of the MTBs there (Doddy liked Ted James’s copper-plated BMX – yes that’s right copper plated! Check it right here) but the new prototype Curtis full suspension and BTR Fabrications’ revised Pinner full susser were right up there…

BTR Fabrications | Pinner

This 160mm front, 130mm rear 27.5 or 26 Pinner (good name!) full suspension bike was a beauty.

Burf and Tam of BTR say it’s designed to get you to the top and then hammer back down again; a ‘do it all trail destroyer’ – fair enough say we.

The main aspect of the recent revision is the adoption of a coil shock to give greater sensitivity than is possible with an air shock. Don’t worry though; they’ve revised the leverage curve so the suspension action gives it more progression. This bike looks amazing in the flesh.

It sports a 64 degree head angle, a 76 degree effective seat angle and a 480mm reach in size large. Very nice numbers if you like your downs – and we do!

Curtis Bikes | Prototype Full Suspension

This single pivot weapon was being shown at Bespoked 2017 by Gary Woodhouse of Curtis bikes, and Brain Curtis’s trademark rippled brazing was fully in evidence (check out our exclusive feature on Curtis Bikes Right Here).

All-steel and really beautiful, the finish and detailing on this bike were out of this world.

Carbon Wasp | Enduro 29er

Adrian Smith of Carbon Wasp started out 3D printing bikes in his shed – seriously. This was one of the crazier bikes at Bespoked 2017!

He now makes carbon moulds with a 3D printer and lays up his own composites. This 150mm travel 29er had good angles and nice detailing. Adrian even moulded the rocker assembly and 3D printed grips!

The carbon bar pictured below is a Carbon Wasp prototype.

The hardtail he also had on display had Adrian’s own adaptation of a downtube storage module. Given his expertise, the Carbon Wasp website also has a knowledge exchange where Adrian has tried to amass expertise on this field of technology that privateer builders could feel is a challenge too far.

Bespoked Randoms

Doddy also put together a few shots from his wander around Bespoked 2017 – enjoy!

