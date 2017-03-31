factoryjackson17crushRF Chester Pedal - BannerFactory Jackson Banner 2-01rosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3evil-bannerYETI SB5+ - Banner

Dark Fest – Insane Video and Gallery

March 31st, 2017

By Andrew Dodd

Dark FEST – All The Action!

The Fest Crew made their way down to South Africa to take on the infamous Pure Darkness jumps recently.

Darkfest

An enormous Super Seat Back Flip by Adolf Silva on the massive step up – absolutely nuts!

Sam Reynolds, with the help of Nico Vink and Clemens Kaudela, revived the Dark fest beasts and added a few more to the party – and what a party it was!

In true Fest fashion, these boys went faster, higher and bigger than ever!

With features like the looming 60ft roll in, massive 55ft Dark fest gaps and a 35ft lip that sends you 25ft into the air it  is definitely not one to be missed!

DarkFEST

Extended super man grabs looked insane on the Dark FEST step up – you need to watch the video to see how nuts this jump is. The run in is absolutely flat out and the amount of hang time these guys are getting is ridiculous – true progression in Freeride mountain biking.

The results from Dark FEST:

Best Trick: Adolf Silva – Double Flip

Best Line: Andreu Lacondeguy

Best Whip: Kurt Sorge

Biggest Slam: Adolf Silva – Tripple Flip Attempt

Dark King: Clemens “C-Dawg” Kaudela – for killing the course build, riding and parties

 

Check out the full Dark fest gallery below by photographer Eric Palmer – click on the first image to go large, and use the cursors or swipe to scroll through.

