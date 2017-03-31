Dark Fest – Insane Video and Gallery

The Fest Crew made their way down to South Africa to take on the infamous Pure Darkness jumps recently.
An enormous Super Seat Back Flip by Adolf Silva on the massive step up – absolutely nuts!
Sam Reynolds, with the help of Nico Vink and Clemens Kaudela, revived the Dark fest beasts and added a few more to the party – and what a party it was!
In true Fest fashion, these boys went faster, higher and bigger than ever!
With features like the looming 60ft roll in, massive 55ft Dark fest gaps and a 35ft lip that sends you 25ft into the air it is definitely not one to be missed!
Extended super man grabs looked insane on the Dark FEST step up – you need to watch the video to see how nuts this jump is. The run in is absolutely flat out and the amount of hang time these guys are getting is ridiculous – true progression in Freeride mountain biking.
The results from Dark FEST:
Best Trick: Adolf Silva – Double Flip
Best Line: Andreu Lacondeguy
Best Whip: Kurt Sorge
Biggest Slam: Adolf Silva – Tripple Flip Attempt
Dark King: Clemens “C-Dawg” Kaudela – for killing the course build, riding and parties
Check out the full Dark fest gallery below by photographer Eric Palmer – click on the first image to go large, and use the cursors or swipe to scroll through.
