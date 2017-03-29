Bold Linkin Trail Long Travel | Bike Check March 29th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Bold Linkin Trail Long Travel – available in the UK!

We first spotted the Bold Linkin at Euro Bike – but now the Swiss born bike company are going to be available in the UK.

These stunning looking frames are based on a four bar linkage system, and house the shock in the frame. This design allows for very short, stiff linkages and uses a unique system for driving the shock itself…

There are a few different models of the Bold Linkin – but all utilise the same design, and at a glance look the same. There are 27.5+ and 29in models in the 130mm travel standard model, as well as the LT model featured here with 154mm of rear wheel travel.

For 2017 there’s also a brand new Woman’s Bike Camp edition, that looks stunning – check it right here .

Based in Switzerland very close to DT Swiss, Bold Cycles has developed a great relationship with DT and joined forces with them to produce a special version of the DT Swiss R414 ODL shock. The new valve position is what sets it apart, and makes the shock work with the Bold Linkin frame design.

Where’s the Shock, and how does it work?

The first thing people ask about the Bold Linkin, is where the shock is. It’s housed inside the frame at the base of the seat tube, and is accessed via a flap with twin 3mm Allen bolts.

With the flap open, you can access the valve and damping controls.

To remove the shock you simply remove the upper linkages, which drive the shock via a splined interface. The shock can slide straight out once they have been removed.

Here are the full details on the Bold Linkin:

Full carbon fibre frame construction 154mm travel IST – Internal Suspension Technology Outer upper links move an axle that has a shock mount to actuate shock Four Bar design Hidden shock design – housed in seat tube. Access from cover on down tube DT Swiss R414 ODL Damper – made in conjunction with Bold 150-160mm fork compatibility 29in or 27.5+models Boost 148mm BB92 Pressfit 31.6mm seat tube 3 sizes currently – S, M, L 67.1deg head angle 73.3deg seat angle 439mm chainstay 351mm BB height 436mm Reach (size large) 628mm Top Tube (size large) Special sag indicator to set sag Internal cable routing Retail Price -This build £4400 Approx – TBC Available from – Bold Cycles right here. UK website is due to launch any day now…

The Bold Linkin sample we checked out was loaded with DT Swiss wheels; Maxxis tyres; a Rockshox Lyrik Boost fork and a SRAM Eagle drive train. There are various builds, and of course a frame only option for those wanting to build their own bikes.

