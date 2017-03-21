Factory Jackson Banner 2-01YETI SB5+ - Bannerfactoryjackson17crushevil-bannerrosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3RF Chester Pedal - Banner

Rockshox Judy Returns for 2017

March 21st, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

Rockshox Judy – 90’s classic resurrected!

Remember the Rockshox Judy from the 90’s? (check our gallery at the bottom of this page)

It was an incredibly popular fork when launched, and had three models – the XC; SL and DH models – which later paved the way for the DHO, Boxxer and SID models.

Returning 23years after it’s first release is the brand new 2017 Rockshox Judy!

 

Rockshox Judy

Designed to hit the entry level XC and Trail market, the Rockshox Judy is built around a brand new chassis, designed with the same principles of the brilliant Pike.

The all new Rockshox Judy Gold SL is stiff; light; Boost™ compatible and can be used with the Torque Cap system for additional steering stiffness.

Here are the main features: 

  1. Available in both 27.5 and 29in models
  2. Both models compatible with Plus Size tyres up to 2.8in
  3. Control™ RL damping
  4. OneLoc remote compatibility
  5. Fast Black upper tubes for that
  6. All new Boost™-specific chassis: light yet stiff
  7. New low profile integrated remote control spool
  8. New air pressure guide maximises performance for E-MTB applications
  9. 80-120mm travel
  10. Compatible with OneLoc remote
  11. Easy to set up Solo Air spring
  12. Availability: April 2017
  13. Retail price £360-425
  14. Available From Zyro Fisher

Check out our gallery of the original Rockshox Judy SL, Judy DH and the DHO below (click on the first image and swipe/use cursors to swipe through them)

The new Rockshox Judy might not have as much impact on the MTB scene as the original, but as an understudy for bigger and more expensive forks like the Pike – it’s an excellent budget offering.

Expect to see the OEM spec Rockshox Judy Silver TK model on a lot of entry level bikes.

Nice work, Rockshox.

