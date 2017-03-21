Rockshox Judy Returns for 2017 March 21st, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

Rockshox Judy – 90’s classic resurrected!

Remember the Rockshox Judy from the 90’s? (check our gallery at the bottom of this page)

It was an incredibly popular fork when launched, and had three models – the XC; SL and DH models – which later paved the way for the DHO, Boxxer and SID models.

Returning 23years after it’s first release is the brand new 2017 Rockshox Judy!

Designed to hit the entry level XC and Trail market, the Rockshox Judy is built around a brand new chassis, designed with the same principles of the brilliant Pike.

The all new Rockshox Judy Gold SL is stiff; light; Boost™ compatible and can be used with the Torque Cap system for additional steering stiffness.

Here are the main features:

Available in both 27.5 and 29in models Both models compatible with Plus Size tyres up to 2.8in Control™ RL damping OneLoc remote compatibility Fast Black upper tubes for that All new Boost™-specific chassis: light yet stiff New low profile integrated remote control spool New air pressure guide maximises performance for E-MTB applications 80-120mm travel Compatible with OneLoc remote Easy to set up Solo Air spring Availability: April 2017 Retail price £360-425 Available From Zyro Fisher

Check out our gallery of the original Rockshox Judy SL, Judy DH and the DHO below (click on the first image and swipe/use cursors to swipe through them)

Retro Rockshox collection at TF […] Judy SL Judy SL Judy SL Judy DH Judy DHO Judy DH Judy DHO

The new Rockshox Judy might not have as much impact on the MTB scene as the original, but as an understudy for bigger and more expensive forks like the Pike – it’s an excellent budget offering.

Expect to see the OEM spec Rockshox Judy Silver TK model on a lot of entry level bikes.

Nice work, Rockshox.

