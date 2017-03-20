Crank Brothers Klic HV pump and f15 tool March 20th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Reviews,Tech

Crank Brothers have always made decent tools, but these latest efforts are by far their neatest work.

The f15 tool is a compact multi-tool with – you guessed it – 15 functions; and the Klic is a high volume mini pump with a few excellent features we’ve not seen before…

Crank Brothers Klic HV Pump

This high-volume portable hand pump features a hose attachment that stores inside the handle, and has a unique magnetic attachment to the pump itself.

The hose itself has a pressure gauge in both pounds and bar, which although not as accurate as the dial on track pumps is a great feature for getting to ball park pressures. It also has a neat feature that means you can screw the adaptor on to the valve on it’s own, and then locate the pump to the adaptor (without losing any pressure from the valve).

Anyone that has used a mini pump with a hose mount will know how fiddly then can be – this is a great solution and it works excellently.

The magnetic port on the pump even has a cover that rotates to keep mud out – Crank Brothers has really thought this little pump out.

Finally, in the handle is a hidden C02 adaptor tucked away. They’re the sort of thing that always disappear to the bottom of your riding pack, so this is a great feature to see included on an already excellent pump.

Here are the Full Details:

Includes a Presta/Schrader valve adapter HV (High Volume model) recommended for tyres 1.8in and wider. A High Pressure model is also available. All Crank Brothers Klic pumps come with a bottle cage bracket mount. 260mm long when folded up for storage Can get to 100psi/7 Bar 124grams Available in 3 options – standard; with pressure gauge and with C02. Pricing as follows: £34.99; £39.99; £49.99 Available from Extra UK

Crank Brothers f15 multi-tool

If you’re in the market for a new multi-tool, this Crank Brothers tool features 15 very useable tools and a bottle opener housed in a sleek Alloy sleeve.

The Crank Brothers f15 tool is based on a sheath design, that both houses tools and is used as part of the tools too.

At the top of the tool is a chain tool to suit 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 speed chains. It’s a decent little tool, though lacks a second set of jaws for freeing stiff links (that said, we can’t remember the last time we needed that feature).

You keep the chain tool in the magnetic sheath for grip in use, but if you remove it you can find #1; 2; 3 and 4 spoke wrenches – a nifty little feature.

The actual tool itself slides out, and has a host of mini tools. The multi-tool itself is tiny, but for leverage in use you can use the outer sheath for purchase.

There’s also a bottle opener built in to the outer sheath – and the tools themselves have sharp heads and are of excellent quality. A lovely bit of kit.

Full features:

chain tool: 8/9/10/11/12 -speed compatible spoke wrenches: #0, 1, 2, 3 hex wrenches: #2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 screwdrivers: phillips #2, flat #1 torx: t-25 case: magnetized, built in bottle-opener 164grams £39.99 Available from Extra UK

