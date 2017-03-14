Factory Jackson Banner 2-01factoryjackson17crushRF Chester Pedal - Bannerrosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3YETI SB5+ - Bannerevil-banner

Intense Tracer 275C Factory | Bike Check

March 14th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Intense Tracer 275C Factory – the £10K enduro dream bike

This is the brand new Intense Tracer 275C – the Factory race model with an ultra expensive £10K build!

There’s been a lot of super bikes on the MTB scene for a while, but we’re in to the realm of the hyper bike now with this stunning carbon fibre Enduro race bike…

Intense Tracer 275C Factory 2017-3

The Factory build is dripping in the best kit out there. E13 ultra grippy tyres? Check. Enve rims? Check. Fox suspension? Check. The spec on this thing is bonkers and firmly puts it in the hyper bike class.

The Intense Tracer has been one of the most popular models in the range for some time, but when the carbon model was launched in 2014 Intense really started making waves again.

Three years on, and the combined efforts of Jeff Steber and Cesar Rojo (who you might know as the man behind Mondraker’s Forward Geometry and the new uber-boutique carbon fibre brand Unno) have come up with this masterpiece.

For 2017, the new Intense Tracer offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach for a more confidence-inspiring ride.

Head angle is just about perfect – 65.5 degrees is a happy medium of responsive handling and will be more than stable enough at speed. Those who want slacker can look at head cup options and offset bushings.

Intense Tracer 275C Factory 2017-5

The frame shape is simply stunning when you look up close. You can’t help but run your hands over the smooth lines.

The JS Tuned suspension ‘enduro link’ has been developed and refined, and offers longer links to optimise leverage curve, axle path and overall performance. It’s designed from the ground up to be a totally uncompromising enduro race machine.

Here are the main facts about the Intense Tracer 275C Factory:

  1. Monocoque front triangle
  2. Tapered head tube
  3. Downtube and chainstay flack guard protection
  4. Internal Cable Routing
  5. Internal Seat Tube Cable Routing for Dropper Posts
  6. 160mm front / 165mm rear
  7. 27.5” Wheel size
  8. Integrated BOOST 148 x 12 dropouts
  9. SL Frame is 200 grams lighter with titanium hardware and high modulus carbon fiber
  10. Angular contact/collet bearing system with replaceable grease zerks
  11. 65.5degree head angle
  12. 343mm BB height
  13. 432mm chainstay
  14. 649mm top tube (size XL)
  15. 483mm Reach (size XL)
  16. 1235mm wheelbase (size XL)
  17. This model – £9999
  18. Available from Saddleback UK 
Intense Tracer 275C Factory 2017-19

The JS Tuned linkage on the Intense Tracer routes over the top of the bottom bracket shell to get the best action. It also means the linkage is out of harm’s way – some other bikes with similar lower linkage locations that see a large linkage sitting well below the BB shell.

 

Intense Tracer 275C Factory 2017-6

At the heart of the frame is a carbon fibre upper swing link, which drives a Fox Float X shock – the top choice right now for hard hitting riders in the air shock world.

The Factory build is loaded with amazing kit – there’s quite literally nothing on there you would change. Good thing considering you’ll be bankrupt after laying out for this beast!

Even with decent sized tyres there is loads of mud clearance on the Tracer too – this thing will laugh off British conditions. And there’s a huge rubber down tube protector to fend off flying rocks too.

When comparing bikes to cars, we’ve always likened Santa Cruz to Ferrari and Intense Cycles to Lamborghini.

Santa Cruz are definitely on the cool, more subtle and perhaps refined end – and Intense are rowdy, in your face and aggressive.

And the new Intense Tracer 275C  Factory is about as in your face as you can possibly get!

Intense Tracer 275C Factory 2017-23

What do you think of the Intense Tracer 275C Factory?

Would you ride one?

Let us know in the comments below…

