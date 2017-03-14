Intense Tracer 275C Factory | Bike Check March 14th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Intense Tracer 275C Factory – the £10K enduro dream bike

This is the brand new Intense Tracer 275C – the Factory race model with an ultra expensive £10K build!

There’s been a lot of super bikes on the MTB scene for a while, but we’re in to the realm of the hyper bike now with this stunning carbon fibre Enduro race bike…

The Intense Tracer has been one of the most popular models in the range for some time, but when the carbon model was launched in 2014 Intense really started making waves again.

Three years on, and the combined efforts of Jeff Steber and Cesar Rojo (who you might know as the man behind Mondraker’s Forward Geometry and the new uber-boutique carbon fibre brand Unno) have come up with this masterpiece.

For 2017, the new Intense Tracer offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach for a more confidence-inspiring ride.

Head angle is just about perfect – 65.5 degrees is a happy medium of responsive handling and will be more than stable enough at speed. Those who want slacker can look at head cup options and offset bushings.

The JS Tuned suspension ‘enduro link’ has been developed and refined, and offers longer links to optimise leverage curve, axle path and overall performance. It’s designed from the ground up to be a totally uncompromising enduro race machine.

Here are the main facts about the Intense Tracer 275C Factory:

Monocoque front triangle Tapered head tube Downtube and chainstay flack guard protection Internal Cable Routing Internal Seat Tube Cable Routing for Dropper Posts 160mm front / 165mm rear 27.5” Wheel size Integrated BOOST 148 x 12 dropouts SL Frame is 200 grams lighter with titanium hardware and high modulus carbon fiber Angular contact/collet bearing system with replaceable grease zerks 65.5degree head angle 343mm BB height 432mm chainstay 649mm top tube (size XL) 483mm Reach (size XL) 1235mm wheelbase (size XL) This model – £9999 Available from Saddleback UK

The Factory build is loaded with amazing kit – there’s quite literally nothing on there you would change. Good thing considering you’ll be bankrupt after laying out for this beast!

Even with decent sized tyres there is loads of mud clearance on the Tracer too – this thing will laugh off British conditions. And there’s a huge rubber down tube protector to fend off flying rocks too.

When comparing bikes to cars, we’ve always likened Santa Cruz to Ferrari and Intense Cycles to Lamborghini.

Santa Cruz are definitely on the cool, more subtle and perhaps refined end – and Intense are rowdy, in your face and aggressive.

And the new Intense Tracer 275C Factory is about as in your face as you can possibly get!

