Fox Proframe Enduro Full Face Helmet March 8th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Fox Proframe – full face with massive ventilation

The brand new Fox Proframe helmet could be the ideal solution when it comes to the balance of protection versus ventilation. Unlike other trail and Enduro biased full face helmets, the Proframe is a dedicated full face – meaning there is no compromise on ultimate protection.

Although we love the concept of the convertible helmets like the Giro Switchblade, a ventilated full face like this makes a lot of sense.

As with all Fox full face helmets, the detailing is first class. There are 24 huge vents on the Fox Proframe – even rolling down the road you can feel the air in-take.

With the increased air flow to the face, goggles will fog up less frequently and you can also feel the speed a bit more – which is a common grumble when half face helmet users infrequently switch to full face helmets.

Inside the helmet, the removable pad system feels more like an open face – smaller pads and a decent air flow around them. There is also the MIPS (Multiple Impact Protection System) cradle inside.

Like most full face helmets, there is no cradle for the rear of the head – the helmet sits snug and doesn’t need one.

Here are the full details:

The Fox Proframe is the lightest Fox DH approved full frame helmet – 750 grams for size med The Integrated chin bar is secured to the main helmet structure Highly breathable liner system is moisture wicking and has anti-microbial properties 24 Big Bore vents makes Fox Proframe one of the lightest and most breathable DH approved helmets Fixed visor is positioned perfectly to ram maximum air flow into the Big Bore vents Fidlock SNAP helmet buckle provides quick entry and exit with maximum security Proven MIPS™ multiple impact protection system reduces rotation forces in a crash Dual density Varizorb™ EPS liner provides improved protection Retail Price – £215 Available From – Fox Racing Europe

Although you can wear the Fox Proframe with glasses, most rider will be wearing goggles – and as you can see the helmet looks awesome with goggles. And we think for the first time, it represents a genuine MTB full face helmet…

We’ll be hitting the trails later this week and will report back with our initial impressions.

In the mean time – check out some more info on the helmet construction and check out the official launch video…

Comments

comments

TAGS