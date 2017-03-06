Fabric Cycling Pump, Tools and Bottles | First Look
March 6th, 2017
By Andrew Dodd in Features
Fabric Chamber Tool, Trackpump and Insulated bottles
Fabric make some really cool and innovative products – like the cageless water bottles (right here).
They’ve just sent us a few bits for review – their Hi-Volume track pump; the ratchet Chamber tool and some new insulated water bottles…
Fabric Hi-Volume Track Pump | £49.99
This floor standing pump is great value at £49.99, and is designed to make short work of inflating large volume tyres.
Made from Aluminium tubing with a die cast base and nylon feet, the Fabric Hi Volume pump is sturdy and has an easy to read gauge.
Full details:
- Nylon base + handle
- Grip tape on foot plates
- Extra long rubber hose
- Sandblasted Aluminium body
- ‘Smart’ head accepts Presta and Schrader valves
- Large gauge for easy reading
- Max pressure: 140psi / 9.7bar
Fabric Chamber Tool | £34.99
This tidy looking tool features a reversible ratchet head, and a caddy style handle that stores 13 tools.
It’s really stylish and is very easy to use – plus the actual bits are properly hardened and have sharp edges.
Full Details:
- The Fabric Chamber multi-tool offers 13 functions from an efficient T-bar head.
- A smooth finish caddy protects the tools and ensures the tool doesn’t snag jersey pockets or equipment.
- Hex key (mm): 2|2.5|3|4|5|6|8
- Phillips head: 1|2
- Flat head: 3|5
- Torx: T10 and T25
Insulated Waterbottles | £15.99
Using the same cageless plug mounting system as the Tool Keg (review right here), the Fabric insulated bottle is a little larger than the standard 600ml bottle, and holds a little less liquid with a 525ml capacity.
It is insulated though, so keeps your water ice cold – the perfect addition for warmer rides.