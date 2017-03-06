Fabric Cycling Pump, Tools and Bottles | First Look March 6th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Fabric Chamber Tool, Trackpump and Insulated bottles

Fabric make some really cool and innovative products – like the cageless water bottles (right here).

They’ve just sent us a few bits for review – their Hi-Volume track pump; the ratchet Chamber tool and some new insulated water bottles…

Fabric Hi-Volume Track Pump | £49.99

This floor standing pump is great value at £49.99, and is designed to make short work of inflating large volume tyres.

Made from Aluminium tubing with a die cast base and nylon feet, the Fabric Hi Volume pump is sturdy and has an easy to read gauge.

Full details:

Nylon base + handle

Grip tape on foot plates

Extra long rubber hose

Sandblasted Aluminium body

‘Smart’ head accepts Presta and Schrader valves

Large gauge for easy reading

Max pressure: 140psi / 9.7bar

Fabric Chamber Tool | £34.99

This tidy looking tool features a reversible ratchet head, and a caddy style handle that stores 13 tools.

It’s really stylish and is very easy to use – plus the actual bits are properly hardened and have sharp edges.

Full Details:

The Fabric Chamber multi-tool offers 13 functions from an efficient T-bar head.

A smooth finish caddy protects the tools and ensures the tool doesn’t snag jersey pockets or equipment.

Hex key (mm): 2|2.5|3|4|5|6|8

Phillips head: 1|2

Flat head: 3|5

Torx: T10 and T25

Insulated Waterbottles | £15.99

Using the same cageless plug mounting system as the Tool Keg (review right here), the Fabric insulated bottle is a little larger than the standard 600ml bottle, and holds a little less liquid with a 525ml capacity.

It is insulated though, so keeps your water ice cold – the perfect addition for warmer rides.

