factoryjackson17crushFactory Jackson Banner 2-01RF Chester Pedal - BannerYETI SB5+ - Bannerevil-bannerrosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3

Evoc Hip Pack Race 3Litre | First Look

March 3rd, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features

Evoc Hip Pack Race – compact bag with 1.5litre bladder

Compact riding bags are becoming more popular, and the new wave of hip packs are damned good (check out the Source Hipster review right here).

Evoc Hip Pack Race 3L-1

Hip packs are back with a vengeance – and the Evoc Hip Pack is one of the best we’ve seen so far. Full review coming soon.

This Evoc pack is quite a bit bigger than the Hipster – so will appeal to those who ride for longer but still want to carry the minimum. It has decent internal storage; comes with a bladder and can hold a bottle externally too.

The Details

As with all Evoc products, it’s a high quality item and looks amazing. The construction is on point too – the Evoc Hip Pack is made from a tough and weatherproof ripstop nylon.

Evoc Hip Pack Race 3L-13

The back panel of the Evoc Hip Pack Race sits off your back for comfort, and has decent airflow.

The hip strap is wide and has two zippered pockets, and the main compartment houses and comes complete with a 1.5litre Hydrapak bladder.

Here are the details:

  1. Tough ripstop nylon construction
  2. Two zippered hip pockets
  3. Wide, comfortable waist strap
  4. Air Flow System for comfort and avoiding sweaty build up
  5. Light mount
  6. 1.5litre Hydrapak bladder included
  7. Strong magnet catch on waist band to stop hose flapping about
  8. Bottle holder
  9. Load straps – to pull the bag close to your body
  10. Quick access tool compartment with internal organiser – a compact version of the same system used on their full sized riding packs
  11. 3x colours – Olive green; Black or Red
  12. £56.95
  13. Available from Silverfish UK 

The magnetic catch is really strong on the Evoc – more so than the Hipster pack, which means it should fare well out on the trails. It’s good that you can position it where you like too – some prefer on the waist strap but others might put on their clothing in an easy to reach position.

We’ll be out on the trails using the Evoc Hip Pack Race this weekend, and will report back soon with a review…

Comments

comments

TAGS

You might also like...

source-hipster-hydration-pack-18-of-24

Source Hipster Hydration Bumbag Review

The Source Hipster is a compact hydration pack housed in a bum bag that has support from a removable harness similar to military webbing. Read our review…

Giro Switchblade MIPS Enduro Helmet Review

Giro Switchblade Enduro Helmet Review

The new Giro Switchblade MIPS is a full face helmet with a removable jaw guard that offers maximum protection and ventilation for Enduro race situations.

Why not try..?

Library - 1183

Cool Hunting Capsule Video: The Art of Flight

Cool Hunting caught up with snowboarding legend and executive producer Travis Rice to talk about his upcoming epic snow boarding flick “The Art of Flight” – The film, which took two years of riding the […]

Library - 5495

NSMB: Hey Neighbour – Sterling Lorence

Superb video from Matt Dennison and NSMB here featuring one of the sports most iconic photographers – “Sterling Lorence grew up on the North Shore. He lived there, he was schooled there, he played there, […]