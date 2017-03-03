Evoc Hip Pack Race 3Litre | First Look March 3rd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Evoc Hip Pack Race – compact bag with 1.5litre bladder

Compact riding bags are becoming more popular, and the new wave of hip packs are damned good (check out the Source Hipster review right here).

This Evoc pack is quite a bit bigger than the Hipster – so will appeal to those who ride for longer but still want to carry the minimum. It has decent internal storage; comes with a bladder and can hold a bottle externally too.

The Details

As with all Evoc products, it’s a high quality item and looks amazing. The construction is on point too – the Evoc Hip Pack is made from a tough and weatherproof ripstop nylon.

The hip strap is wide and has two zippered pockets, and the main compartment houses and comes complete with a 1.5litre Hydrapak bladder.

The internal is big enough […] The 1.5l Hydrapak bladder is […]

Here are the details:

Tough ripstop nylon construction Two zippered hip pockets Wide, comfortable waist strap Air Flow System for comfort and avoiding sweaty build up Light mount 1.5litre Hydrapak bladder included Strong magnet catch on waist band to stop hose flapping about Bottle holder Load straps – to pull the bag close to your body Quick access tool compartment with internal organiser – a compact version of the same system used on their full sized riding packs 3x colours – Olive green; Black or Red £56.95 Available from Silverfish UK

Moveable magnetic catch The magnet is powerful too

The magnetic catch is really strong on the Evoc – more so than the Hipster pack, which means it should fare well out on the trails. It’s good that you can position it where you like too – some prefer on the waist strap but others might put on their clothing in an easy to reach position.

Easy access tool storage Perfect for multi-tools

We’ll be out on the trails using the Evoc Hip Pack Race this weekend, and will report back soon with a review…

Comments

comments

TAGS