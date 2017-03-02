RF Chester Pedal - BannerFactory Jackson Banner 2-01evil-bannerYETI SB5+ - Bannerfactoryjackson17crushrosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3

Orange Clockwork Evo Pro | Bike Check

March 2nd, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Orange Clockwork Evo – properly long and slack hardtail!

The Orange Clockwork is a truly iconic mountain bike hardtail – the original was released in 1989 and was made from Tange Infinity tubing in the Halifax factory in Yorkshire.

These days it’s still available – though there are three options, all made from T6 aluminium tubing. (if steel is your thing, check out the Reynolds tubing P7 right here) The first is a 29in wheeled model with a 100mm fork; the next is a 27.5in wheeled version with a 120mm fork and the last is the Evo model…

With a 130mm fork and 27.5 in wheels, the radical looking Orange Clockwork Evo has a substantially longer front end on it – measuring up close to the Mondraker Foxy…

Orange Clockwork EVO | Bike Check-2-2

The Details

Orange has quite a few hard tails in the range, so there really is a good selection that will suit many riders – which is a good job as this radical hardtail won’t suit everyone.

The geometry is similar to a Mondraker Foxy XR in the same size – the back end is 5mm shorter and the front centre is just 20mm shorter. But bear in mind the Clockwork Evo features a shorter 130mm fork – as opposed to the 160mm fork on the Foxy.

The top tube length is roomy at 670mm (Foxy is 10mm longer at 680mm) and the total wheelbase 1224mm is 16mm shorter than the brilliant Foxy. Which makes this hard tail a right ripper that should sail up hills and relish the descents…

Sounds good, right?

Orange Clockwork EVO | Bike Check-6

The Orange Clockwork Evo bears the classic Orange Clockwork name, but is a much more capable beast than the original.

Here are Clockwork Evo facts you need to know:

  1. Frame is constructed from 6061 T6 Aluminium
  2. 12 x 142mm bolt through axle
  3. 44mm head tube
  4. 66deg head angle
  5. 74deg seat angle
  6. Four sizes
  7. Whopping 1224mm wheelbase on the size XL
  8. Fox 34 performance with 130mm travel
  9. Shimano XT Shadow+ rear mech
  10. Shimano SLX chain, 11speed cassette and shifter
  11. Raceface Aeffect crankset and BB
  12. Formula hubs on Alex Volar rims
  13. Maxxis Minion DHF/High Roller II tyres
  14. Race Face bar/stem
  15. Orange lock on grips
  16. SDG Orange Bel Air saddle
  17. KS Cruxi Integra dropper post. 100mm drop
  18. This model the Clockwork Evo Pro costs £1875
  19. Full info here: Orange Bikes
Orange Clockwork EVO | Bike Check-10

The original Clockwork had a wishbone seat stay design, but this new frame has a more traditional back end on it. Enough room for decent sized rubber in there too.

Orange Clockwork EVO | Bike Check-11-2

Yep, a size XL that is actually a size XL. Nice work Orange!

Initial impressions

Our sample came with a long 60mm stem – which we swapped out for a 40mm Easton number and hit the trails.

With the short back and long front, there is loads of climbing traction out back – a surprising amount for a 27.5in wheel hard tail – and the front end stays planted and doesn’t wander.

When pointed down it’s a bit more lively due to the shorter back end, but once dialled to the feel this thing has a great ride – you just need to remember it has no suspension out back to save you. It’s very easy to hit stuff fast on – the 34 ploughs through most hits, but the combo of alloy and short chainstays means you feel it in the rough. Orange Clockwork EVO | Bike Check-1

At time of writing we’ve just installed the Huck Norris system to this bike for testing. It should definatley enable us to get the most from it!

Look out for an update soon on our social channels, and a full review here…

