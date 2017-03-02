Orange Clockwork Evo Pro | Bike Check March 2nd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Orange Clockwork Evo – properly long and slack hardtail!

The Orange Clockwork is a truly iconic mountain bike hardtail – the original was released in 1989 and was made from Tange Infinity tubing in the Halifax factory in Yorkshire.

These days it’s still available – though there are three options, all made from T6 aluminium tubing. (if steel is your thing, check out the Reynolds tubing P7 right here) The first is a 29in wheeled model with a 100mm fork; the next is a 27.5in wheeled version with a 120mm fork and the last is the Evo model…

With a 130mm fork and 27.5 in wheels, the radical looking Orange Clockwork Evo has a substantially longer front end on it – measuring up close to the Mondraker Foxy…

The Details

Orange has quite a few hard tails in the range, so there really is a good selection that will suit many riders – which is a good job as this radical hardtail won’t suit everyone.

The geometry is similar to a Mondraker Foxy XR in the same size – the back end is 5mm shorter and the front centre is just 20mm shorter. But bear in mind the Clockwork Evo features a shorter 130mm fork – as opposed to the 160mm fork on the Foxy.

66degree head angle and 130mm […] The iconic Orange logo

The top tube length is roomy at 670mm (Foxy is 10mm longer at 680mm) and the total wheelbase 1224mm is 16mm shorter than the brilliant Foxy. Which makes this hard tail a right ripper that should sail up hills and relish the descents…

Sounds good, right?

Here are Clockwork Evo facts you need to know:

Frame is constructed from 6061 T6 Aluminium 12 x 142mm bolt through axle 44mm head tube 66deg head angle 74deg seat angle Four sizes Whopping 1224mm wheelbase on the size XL Fox 34 performance with 130mm travel Shimano XT Shadow+ rear mech Shimano SLX chain, 11speed cassette and shifter Raceface Aeffect crankset and BB Formula hubs on Alex Volar rims Maxxis Minion DHF/High Roller II tyres Race Face bar/stem Orange lock on grips SDG Orange Bel Air saddle KS Cruxi Integra dropper post. 100mm drop This model the Clockwork Evo Pro costs £1875 Full info here: Orange Bikes

Internal Dropper Routing. Not Strange, just different.

Fox 34 Float Air Valve Boost 110mm lowers Adjustable Compression No fuss Deore brakes MRP guide, Race Face cranks XT workhorse mech Strange lock on grips SLX 11 speed chain/cassette SDG Strange saddle

Initial impressions

Our sample came with a long 60mm stem – which we swapped out for a 40mm Easton number and hit the trails.

With the short back and long front, there is loads of climbing traction out back – a surprising amount for a 27.5in wheel hard tail – and the front end stays planted and doesn’t wander.

When pointed down it’s a bit more lively due to the shorter back end, but once dialled to the feel this thing has a great ride – you just need to remember it has no suspension out back to save you. It’s very easy to hit stuff fast on – the 34 ploughs through most hits, but the combo of alloy and short chainstays means you feel it in the rough.

At time of writing we’ve just installed the Huck Norris system to this bike for testing. It should definatley enable us to get the most from it!

Look out for an update soon on our social channels, and a full review here…

