Night Harvest – Dirt Jumping Under Darkness February 28th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Night Harvest – Night Time session in South Africa

The worlds best MTB & BMX riders made their way to Cape Town for Africa’s biggest dirt jump competition, The Night Harvest. The more relaxed jam style format makes this one of the most fun events for the riders and more fun means more crazy tricks than your brain can cope with. These guys really pushed things!

Being an outdoor event weather is a huge factor and in the past the Night Harvest has suffered bad luck with wind and rain, despite being in the heat of summer. This year the rain teased us with a few sprinkles, but it was just enough to wet the jumps nicely and helped settle the dust which was a welcome treat during the drought in the Cape!

Nick Clarke – Indian Air Ben Wallace 360 Whip Downside

Each year Night Harvest grows with more and more huge names coming out and this year was no exception – the crowd were spoiled to the best tricks Africa has ever seen!

Double flips; 1080; flip double whip; and flip whip to bar-spin were just a few of the bangers the boys threw down. Declan Brooks managed to walk away with the BMX 1st place and Nick “Tricky Nicky” Clarke managed to defend his title and won himself the top spot in MTB

Brian Fox – 1080! Pat Casey – Cash Roll!

With the wind and rain working in our favour it was the first year in a while at Night Harvest that each heat had a full run, and then it was time for the grand finale – best trick on the massive trick jump.

A few riders were pretty beat up after their runs and opted to take it easy, but in BMX Tom Isted was still hungry and absolutely destroyed it!

Another double flip from him and a textbook flip superman, but what earned him the BMX title was a double barrel roll.

On the MTB’s Sam Reynolds was spinning a huge cork 720, but unfortunately didn’t manage to stick it. Lukas Skiold is from where they make tech master riders in Sweden and didn’t disappoint and took the MTB best trick with a flip whip to barspin!

Once again, such an awesome evening in Hout Bay’s bowl, everyone left in high spirits after an absolutely amazing evening!

Results :

BMX

Declan Brooks UK Pat Casey USA Brain Fox USA

Best Trick | Tom Isted UK – Double barrel roll

MTB

Nick Clarke Canda Sam Reynolds Reynolds UK Lucas Skiold Sweden

Best Trick | Lucas Skiold Sweden – Flip whip to Bar spin

Spank South African Whip-off Champ – Sam Reynolds

Declan Brooks Justin Novella Nick Clarke

