Newbreed Bikes | Proper Kids MTBs February 27th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Newbreed bikes – getting tomorrow’s stars out on the trails

Words | Ruby Davison

Pics | Chris Davison

It’s so cool seeing younger kids out riding the trails, which is why we set up rubysbigbikechallenge to encourage more kids to get out riding. Up until recently however, it has been hard to find a good kids bike that was fit for the job -they are usually heavy, clunky and have poor components.

When we heard about the Payne family setting up Newbreed Bikes we dropped them a line and arranged to meet up for a ride and a chat…

Factory Jackson: Tell us a bit about the Payne family, where you live and what interests you…

Newbreed Bikes: Well, we are your typical mad family! Mum, Dad and two crazy boys with a healthy addiction for outdoors fun and adventures on bikes!

The boys – Riley, 6 and Edison , 3 – have both been on bikes since the day they learnt to take their first steps. We adapted a balance bike so that it was low enough to stand over for them to walk along with. That was the just the start..

We have always given the boys a little rope to learn for themselves and given guidance, but step in to stop things going too far when needed! Both boys learnt really quickly how to ride balance bikes, which then progressed with them both being able to ride their pedal bikes unaided at the age of two!

FJ: Early starters then! They started with BMX didn’t they?

Newbreed: Yep – we took Riley along to watch a couple of BMX races and asked if he wanted to give it a go. The answer was a firm ‘yes!’ so now both boys are members of Decoy BMX Club, which has been amazing for them. They have learnt so much on how to ride properly and made great friends along the way.

Photo | Chris Davison Photo | Chris Davison

FJ: And what about Anna and Dan (Mum and Dad)?

Newbreed: After a summer trip to Whistler a few too many years back, Anna really got the bug for riding and now the kids are a little older she’s back out the trails a lot out a lot with Riley.

Dan grew up always skating and surfing in between his swimming comps. Wanting to try new things he eventually got more into BMXing, which evolved in to MTBing.

FJ: And what led to starting Newbreed Bikes?

Newbreed: The basis of NewBreed Bikes started as an idea when we were looking for a bike to replace Riley’s 12” pedal bike. We looked at the options available from all the kids specific brands, such as Isla and Frog etc, but just felt they didn’t match our requirements of a rugged kids MTB.

Photo | Chris Davison Photo | Chris Davison

At the time we felt that the majority of kids bikes were badly designed with poor quality components, and were simply too heavy for the little ones to move around. There was a gap in the market for quality kids MTB bikes.

I sat one evening and said to Anna, why don’t we look at designing our own bikes. There wasn’t really anything on the market in Europe that matched our requirements, so it seemed a sensible and easy idea at the time. Little did we know what a huge learning curve the next two years would be!

FJ: How did you go about designing the bikes?

Newbreed: We originally aimed to do all the design work ourselves, however after carrying out all our research on what we wanted the bikes to achieve we worked with experienced bicycle designers who took our ideas and put them into a design that achieves the high quality design and requirements we wanted.

FJ: What about speccing the bikes? That must have been tricky…

Newbreed: Speccing a high quality kids mountain bike isn’t the easiest. Most component manufacturers we spoke to didn’t produce kids specific components – particular issues came with forks, cranks and wheels.

We ended up meeting with a suspension manufacturer who produced a custom 20” air fork with all the adjustability we wanted. They were able to keep the weight down by using carbon lowers.

Cranks were a continuous stumbling block, as we wanted a decent 2 piece thru axle crank like you would find on any decent MTB, but in lengths to suit little legs. It wasn’t until the last day of our most recent trip to EuroBike that we managed to find a manufacturer that was able to produce exactly what we needed without costing the earth.

On top of that the wheels became a problem and up until late last year we were struggling to find a solution for the 16” wheels. Luckily Halo stepped in and we are awaiting a set of custom Halo 16” wheels to be sent so that we can test them.

The whole idea is to have components that are as good as you would find on a quality adult bike just like you would choose for yourself on your own bike, but in miniature versions for the little rippers riding them.

FJ: When you finished the prototypes what did the boys think?

Newbreed: When we had all the parts ready to build the bikes we took the boys down the warehouse so we could build them. Straight away they both jumped on them. Riley was ripping round trying to manual, bunny hop and anything else he thought of trying. Unfortunately Edison being 2, was still a little small for them – but was still determined to try. Their faces were a picture. To see their smiles and pure enjoyment along with the confidence gained made it all worthwhile. An hour later we were on our fist test ride up to Haldon.

FJ: What has been the reaction from people who have seen them?

Newbreed: In one word, Amazing. Watching a 6 year old huck off drops and launch jumps that some adults are scared of hitting drew attention in itself. Riley’s new love for his bike meant that we were both able to go out more together – which had its benefits for us too!

We felt overwhelmed by the members of the public that have stopped us and asked about the bikes and what they are? People have been amazed that we designed and had them manufactured. We have been emailed regularly after the bikes have been spotted out.

FJ: So what’s the next step? Any problems to resolve or things to change?

Newbreed: The next main step is the production of the first Halfpint Bikes ready for their release, which we are aiming for later this year. We still have a lot of work to do behind the scenes before then, dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s to ensure the bikes offer the quality and finish we expect of them for all the little rippers to enjoy.

FJ: When are you hoping to go into production?

Newbreed: We are aiming for the first Halfpint Bikes to be released later this year. We are working hard to keep the costs as best we can for the type of bike and quality of finish that will be provided. As semi/full custom builds there should be a price and finish that suits your little ones needs.

After seeing the bikes in the flesh and in action, we are sure that there’s going to be a big demand when they become available! Full details coming ASAP!

With companies like Newbreed, Isla and now Hope Technology‘s new riders academy all taking youth riding seriously, we’re sure that we are going to be seeing more young rippers out tearing up the trails with their parents, and probably leaving them for dirt!

You can find out more about Newbreed Bikes on their soon-to-launch website right here

