Race Face Agent Winter Shorts Review February 24th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Reviews

Product Full Name | Race Face Agent Winter Short

Retail Price | £84.95

Available From | Silverfish UK

Race Face Agent Winter – warm and robust winter shorts

This is the improved version of the old Agent Winter short we checked out previously (right here).

It’s a loose fitting short with full lining and a few great features tucked away…

The Details

Made from 3-ply 10k waterproof and 10k breathable fabric, the Agent Winter short has clear intentions of being abused in foul weather.

The high waist band features a soft, brushed material lining and two external elastic waist adjustment straps. Up top there is a double popper and zippered fly, and twin zippered hand pockets on the outside.

Photo | Andrew Saunders Photo | Andrew Saunders

There is a soft lining to the short that is nice against the skin in warmer conditions, and a weather proof gaiter with draw-cord to keep the winter chill locked out.

Just below the waistline is a vented panel, and there are waterproof zippers with rubber zip-pulls for use with gloves.

Photo | Andrew Saunders Photo | Andrew Saunders

Out On The Trail

We loved the Agent Winter short last year but they did let moisture in through the toughened cordura crotch – but this updated 2017 model has a reinforced waterproof crotch instead and is a much better option.

The fit of the shorts is quite long – I’m 6’3″ and am wearing a large/34″ in the images – and quite loose fitting too. The adjustable gaiter system does a great job of keeping the shorts in place and works well with or without knee pads.

The pockets are ample for a phone or similar sized objects, and the double popper waist is robust and easy to use with gloves on. The adjustable waist straps work really well, though I snagged one of them on a branch which tore the elastic – annoyingly.

In the saddle, the new agent Winter short is much better than the previous model. The waterproof crotch makes all the difference to keeping you dry. Unfortunately when it’s really wet out there the rear vent does let moisture in – on a winter short I don’t see why you would need a vent.

However, even when fully saturated the Agent Winter short doesn’t get heavy or feel uncomfortable. Non-waterproof shorts tend to sag and hook on saddles when they get caked and soaked, but the waterproof material swerves this making them ideal for all winter riding.

I’ve used these shorts on a daily basis since the end of October, and though they are not as waterproof as shorts like the Gore Power trail, they are a much better short for all round winter riding. They have a great cut, are tough; keep you warm and work great in moist, muddy conditions.

We Say

The Race Face Agent Winter is a brilliant winter short for riding in typically wet, muddy and cold conditions.

Although the rear vent does stop the boil-in-the-bag feel that waterproof shorts are known for, it can let water in on those rides when it’s really hosing it down.

That said, they are warm, comfy and perfect for day-to-day winter riding – certainly far comfier than any waterproof shorts we’ve tried to date.

