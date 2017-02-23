Pure Body Balance Weekend Skills Escapes February 23rd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Lifestyle

Pure Body Balance and Katy Curd to offer weekend skills escapes

World Cup DH racer Katy Curd has joined forces with Pure Body Balance to offer weekend escapes – with a difference…

The weekend retreats will be based in the Forest of Dean, staying in the luxury accommodation at Broad Rock and focusses on both trail time, and time off the bike.

The weekend will be lead by industry experts, Adrian Stokes and Karen Maidment – the faces behind Pure Body Balance. They have a vast amount of knowledge behind health and performance, and will help riders improve there, strength and health with a big focus around skills work on the trails.

Adrain Stokes will be there to work through key movement patterns, and will be giving you an insight to insider secrets for ultimate strength, balance and coordination on the bike.

Karen Maidment will guide you through the perfect post ride mountain bike specific yoga sessions as well sharing her knowledge about the key nutrition secrets needed for lasting out on those all day rides.

Jake Ireland, owner and technician at Sprung Suspension will be on hand to get that perfect bike set-up specifically for you, making your ride even smoother when ripping up the trails.

will be on hand to get that perfect bike set-up specifically for you, making your ride even smoother when ripping up the trails. Katy Curd, professional mountain bike racer, will be there to help guide you through the skills on the bike – helping you build up your confidence and skills to maintain natural flow on any trails you ride.

This action packed weekend is perfectly balanced with timeout sessions including beautiful countryside walks, open fire cooking in the summer and log fires in the autumn, post ride yoga, massage therapy and nutrition workshops to maximise your health on and off the bike!

The escape venue has been handpicked by the team, featuring state of the art luxury with MTB specific functionality (drying room and bike lock up). Nestled adjacent to the Offa’s Dyke Path and a stone’s throw from the clifftops of the Wye Valley, Broad Rock is perfectly placed for an epic day’s riding at The Forest of Dean.

The Forest of Dean offers one of the most extensive and highly praised trail networks in the UK. Whether it’s the hundreds of miles of hard stoned tracks, or hitting big jumps and drops, there really is something for everyone.

Pure Body Balance weekend dates:

A Spring Forest Escape – Beginners Get Started.

March 3rd, 4th& 5th

NOTE: Suitable for blue trail riders

A Summer Forest Escape – Intermediate Jumps, Drops & Techie Terrain

May 19th, 20th & 21st

NOTE: Suitable for red and black trail riders

An Autumn Forest Escape – Mixed Ability Women’s Ride Time

October 20th, 21st, 22nd

NOTE: Suitable for blue and red trail riders

Standard price is £349.00, but there is an early bird price if booked no less than 8 weeks prior to your escape for £299.00

All Inclusive per person based on shared occupancy.

Price Includes:

2 trail skills coaching sessions

2 MTB specific corrective exercise class

2 nutrition & lifestyle workshop

2 yoga & mindfulness class

NOTE: all classes and workshops are OPTIONAL

2 nights’ accommodation

Cooked breakfast and dinner + packed lunch + trail snacks

Welcome Forest Escape gift

Take-Home Forest Stay on Track Pack

Prices Excludes: Travel to the venue, massage, additional food and drink.

For full details – head to Pure Body Balance by clicking RIGHT HERE

Comments

comments