rosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3YETI SB5+ - Bannerevil-bannerFactory Jackson Banner 2-01RF Chester Pedal - Bannerfactoryjackson17crush

Pure Body Balance Weekend Skills Escapes

February 23rd, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features,Lifestyle

Pure Body Balance and Katy Curd to offer weekend skills escapes

World Cup DH racer Katy Curd has joined forces with Pure Body Balance to offer weekend escapes – with a difference…

Pure Body Balance

Katy Curd’s expert advice is on hand at the Pure Body Balance weekenders – she’s one of the calmest and nicest people to learn from, as well as an insanely fast rider to watch!

The weekend retreats will be based in the Forest of Dean, staying in the luxury accommodation at Broad Rock and focusses on both trail time, and time off the bike.

Pure Body Balance

The Pure Body Balance weekends are as much about hitting the trails as they are getting your body and mind prepared.

The weekend will be lead by industry experts, Adrian Stokes and Karen Maidment – the faces behind Pure Body Balance. They have a vast amount of knowledge behind health and performance, and will help riders improve there, strength and health with a big focus around skills work on the trails.

  • Adrain Stokes will be there to work through key movement patterns, and will be giving you an insight to insider secrets for ultimate strength, balance and coordination on the bike.
  • Karen Maidment will guide you through the perfect post ride mountain bike specific yoga sessions as well sharing her knowledge about the key nutrition secrets needed for lasting out on those all day rides.
  • Jake Ireland, owner and technician at Sprung Suspension will be on hand to get that perfect bike set-up specifically for you, making your ride even smoother when ripping up the trails.
  • Katy Curd, professional mountain bike racer, will be there to help guide you through the skills on the bike – helping you build up your confidence and skills to maintain natural flow on any trails you ride.

This action packed weekend is perfectly balanced with timeout sessions including beautiful countryside walks, open fire cooking in the summer and log fires in the autumn, post ride yoga, massage therapy and nutrition workshops to maximise your health on and off the bike!

Pure Body Balance

A weekend away like this is a great reset – helping riders over come plateaus they may have reached. Looking after your body has a big effect on how you ride – Pure Body Balance aims to get everything in sync.

The escape venue has been handpicked by the team, featuring state of the art luxury with MTB specific functionality (drying room and bike lock up). Nestled adjacent to the Offa’s Dyke Path and a stone’s throw from the clifftops of the Wye Valley, Broad Rock is perfectly placed for an epic day’s riding at The Forest of Dean.
The Forest of Dean offers one of the most extensive and highly praised trail networks in the UK.  Whether it’s the hundreds of miles of hard stoned tracks, or hitting big jumps and drops, there really is something for everyone.

Pure Body Balance weekend dates:

A Spring Forest Escape – Beginners Get Started.

March 3rd, 4th& 5th

NOTE: Suitable for blue trail riders

A Summer Forest Escape – Intermediate Jumps, Drops & Techie Terrain

May 19th, 20th & 21st

NOTE: Suitable for red and black trail riders

An Autumn Forest Escape – Mixed Ability Women’s Ride Time

October 20th, 21st, 22nd

NOTE: Suitable for blue and red trail riders

Standard price is £349.00, but there is an early bird price if booked no less than 8 weeks prior to your escape for £299.00

All Inclusive per person based on shared occupancy.

Price Includes:

  • 2  trail skills coaching sessions
  • 2  MTB specific corrective exercise class
  • 2 nutrition & lifestyle workshop
  • 2 yoga & mindfulness class
  • NOTE: all classes and workshops are OPTIONAL
  • 2 nights’ accommodation
  • Cooked breakfast and dinner + packed lunch + trail snacks
  • Welcome Forest Escape gift
  • Take-Home Forest Stay on Track Pack

Prices Excludes: Travel to the venue, massage, additional food and drink.

For full details – head to Pure Body Balance by clicking RIGHT HERE

 

Comments

comments

Why not try..?

Screen Shot 2013-01-25 at 20.44.32

Specialized: Matt Hunter Tours Mont Blanc

Matt Hunter hits the mountains and takes in one pretty awesome loop – Whether it’s in the parking lot or the pub, “How was the ride?” is a loaded question. Coming back from a multi-day, […]

Mancave

ExclusiveMTB Man Caves | The Ultimate Shed

Every mountain biker needs some kind of work space for bike tinkering – and this fully custom shed is one of the best MTB man caves we’ve ever seen. It’s even got a mini-bar and a TV – Check it out!

Library - 4741

ESPN: Being Mike Metzger

Awesome video from ESPN featuring the god father of Freestyle Motocross, Mike Metzger. This guy pretty much invented the sport and took things to where they are now with the insanity we see at the […]