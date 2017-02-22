Norco Range Carbon 2017 – now 27.5 + 29 February 22nd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Norco Range Carbon – 2017 sees 3x models and 2x wheel sizes

Norco Bikes has just released details of the 2017 Norco Range Carbon.

Featuring 160mm of travel, the Range Carbon bike is available in three models, and now with two different wheel sizes…

The Details

Building on the best qualities of the previous generation Range, Norco engineers have applied their evolved geometry philosophy to redesign the Norco Range carbon frame from the ground up and introduce a 29er with the same fit and nearly identical handling characteristics as the Killer B. The result is geometry that is longer, lower, and slacker, with a new A.R.T. Suspension system with improved performance that is slightly more progressive. The new design is stronger than ever, borrowing elements such as the head tube design and rear derailleur hanger from the Norco Aurum.

“We looked at the way Enduro bikes are being used – yes, they’re pedalled to the top, but essentially in an Enduro event they go through four or five downhill races over a weekend. This is a bike that’s going to be ridden hard, and we wanted to make it as reliable and dependable as possible. So we took everything we learned from the Aurum, which is the strongest bike we’d ever made, and employed it on the new Norco Range Carbon.” Owen Pemberton, Senior Design Engineer

Here are the main features:

Norco Range Carbon Frame – updated Enduro geometry 65 degree head angle on 27.5 model 65.5degree head angle on 29in model Seat angle varies from 75.4-73.6deg on 27.5 models Seat angle varies from 74.5-73.7deg on 29in models Chainstay length varies from 420-440mm depending on size/model 27.5 on all sizes, or new 29in wheel size on Med – XL 29er sizes mimic the fit of the 27.5 version – just like the 2016 Optic (right here) Metric Shock – improved small bump compliance with trunnion mounted shock A.R.T suspension platform – new kinematics optimised for Enduro riding and racing – designed to offer maximum control at speed in demanding conditions Gravity Tune – the rear centre grows proportionally with the front centre, which develops a bike with balanced handling in all sizes Armorlite – carbon armour to protect against impact Smoothcore – smooth inner walls are free of excess material 3 models with 27.5in wheels 3 models with 29in wheels Full range of the Norco range Carbon can be seen here: Norco Range

29in 29in 29in 27.5in 27.5in 27.5in

To achieve the renowned fit and handling of the Range Killer B in a 29er platform, the 29er is designed around the same rear centre lengths, with a longer front centre, steeper head tube angle, shorter stem, and 10mm less travel front and rear to offset the characteristics of the larger wheels. When stem length is incorporated into stack and reach (a measurement Norco engineers call Reach Plus and Stack Plus), the fit between the two platforms is identical.

The Norco Range Carbon 29er is available in the widest possible size range without compromising its geometry, fit, and handling. Both 27.5 and 29in wheels are catered for, allowing riders to choose the characteristics they want without compromise.

Check out team rider Bryn Atkinson shredding the Norco Range Carbon in and around Vancouver’s North Shore – the terrain that spawned this weapon!

