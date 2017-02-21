Pedal Pick-Up – Bike Collection Service February 21st, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Lifestyle

Pedal Pick-Up – The Trailhead Go Green with Bike Collection Service

Our friends up at The Trailhead Bicycle Company have built a great community around Shrewsbury and have now added a unique service to their usual bike shop services.

With a specially built trailer, the Trailhead now offers the Pedal Pick-Up #onelessvan service. This is a free local service for customers using the shop for repairs and servicing…

Pedal Pick-Up – Reducing Carbon Footprint

Despite the fact riding bikes is a green activity, many are forced to use cars for riding – or even just popping to the bike shop. With working weeks becoming busier and busier, Sandy and The Trailhead crew had the idea of building a trailer so they could collect and deliver bikes in and around Shrewsbury.

Photo | Sandy Plenty Photo | Sandy Plenty

This is not only great for reducing the carbon footprint of themselves and their customers, but also a great community thing to do and really ups the ante of what local bike shops are best at.

It’s a brilliant concept, and to make it work the crew got stuck in and modified a Surly Bill trailer to carry multiple bikes and accessories.

Nothing like a spot of DIY

The Trailhead Bicycle Company is a great little shop located in Shrewsbury, and is not only crammed with carefully chosen bikes and components – but is crammed with talented and motivated staff too.

So it was quite fitting that they all wanted in on the build of the trailer and chipped in collecting supplies and getting it done.

Here’s a few cool facts about the Pedal Pick-Up trailer and service:

The trailer bed/frame is a ‘Surly Bill’ from the ‘Excellent’ trailer range Corner supports made from scrap metal – up-cycled from an old shelving unit we found in the bin Wood is off cuts from local roof truss company – donated All of the staff plaid a part in the build, primarily Dave Saunders though, aka ‘Bike Shop Dave‘ The Pedal Pick-Up project goes by the hashtag #onelessvan Official name if enquiring about the collection/delivery service is ‘Pedal Pick Up’ The Trailhead is increasing customer service, as well as lowering our carbon footprint Free service; pick up; drop off; service bikes or new bikes welcome The Trailhead also takes recycling to the local depot in it #onelessvan The Trailhead use a Surly Krampus 29″ plus bike for hauling the trailer Sandy and The Trailhead crew are happy to help and advise other bike shops/businesses wanting to make the switch

Photo | Sandy Plenty Photo | Sandy Plenty

The Pedal Pick-Up service is one of the coolest things we’ve seen a bike shop do, and is the perfect example of why The Trailhead are doing so well. They are a dedicated crew of cyclists, and have not only built a community of riders around the shop – but continue to innovate the ways in which they serve their customers.

We’d LOVE to see this wheeled out around the UK. E-bikes would make an ideal bike for towing in hillier locations too – so there’s no reason not to give it a go.

Does your local bike shop do anything cool to go above and beyond usual service?

Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

comments

TAGS