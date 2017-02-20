Factory Jackson Banner 1-01RF Chester Pedal - Bannerfactoryjackson17crushevil-bannerYETI SB5+ - Bannerrosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_2

Gore Power Trail Softshell Review

By in Reviews

Product Full Name | Gore Power Trail Windstopper Soft Shell Therm jacket

Retail Price | £169.99

Available From | Gore Bike UK

Gore Power Trail Softshell – ultra breathable cool weather jacket

Softshell layers are great alternatives to multiple layers and waterproof jackets in the winter. They are ultra breathable; wicking; windproof and keep all but the very worst wet weather at bay.

The Gore Power Trail Softshell is one of the very best available…

Gore Power Trail jacket-3

The cut of the Gore Power Trail Softshell is excellent. It’s snug but not restrictive and has long arms and enough of a dropped tail to keep your lower back covered. Photo | Andrew Saunders

The Detail

Made from a polyester shell, the Gore Power Trail softshell uses Gore’s Windstopper membrane and a fleece lining. It’s well cut – though  less fitted than the road biased garments they make – making it extremely comfortable in a variety of riding conditions.

Gore Power Trail jacket-4

The rear pockets are angled for easy access, and have zip tabs that can be used with gloves on. A rubberised and elasticated waist keeps the jacket from riding up too. Photo | Andrew Saunders

There are two zipped pockets on the back; two front pockets/vents and a napoleon style concealed chest pocket, with a stretchy smartphone pouch. There’s also internal routing for head phones.

Gore Power Trail jacket-7

The chest pocket has a stretchy cradle for your smart phone, and routing for head phones if that’s your thing. Although the zip has a rubber toggle, it could do with protruding a touch more as it’s not always easy to locate with gloves. Photo | Andrew Saunders

The jacket zips up at the front and has a high collar with a soft material to avoid stubble rash, and an adjustable toggle to keep chills and rain out.

There are various reflective details on the jacket, and the vibrant colours on offer all look great in dull winter conditions.

Out On The Trail

The Gore Power Trail is a warm item, but because it’s immensely breathable and made from a wicking material it becomes useable in so many conditions and never gets uncomfortably hot.

Gore Power Trail jacket-1

Although this soft shell isn’t sold as a waterproof, it’s as near as dammit and due to the comfort in all conditions has been my go-to winter layer. Photo | Andrew Saunders

Although the Windstopper material is sold purely as a windproof material – it actually keeps water out too. Gore just don’t promote it as water resistant as it lacks sealed seams. I’ve relied on the Gore Power Trail jacket all winter for my daily commute and weekend riding – in all but the most torrential conditions.

It’s an excellent, and comfortable layer – and something well worth adding to your collection of kit, as it will last a long time. This jacket is a replacement for another Gore soft shell that I’ve been using for about five years!

We Say

Whilst not sold as a waterproof item, the Gore Power Trail Softshell is as near as most need for cool weather riding, and due to it’s comfort in all conditions makes an excellent mountain biking layer.

 

