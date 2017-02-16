Quarq ShockWiz Tuning Gadget On Sale February 16th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Tech

Quarq ShockWiz App and Tuning Device

Shockwiz was a Kickstarter project acquired by SRAM back in 2016. SRAM’s data and digital technology brand – Quarq – brought ShockWiz to life and it’s now available to buy.

Quarq Shockwiz is a suspension tuning system for air-sprung mountain bikes that combines high-tech hardware, with an intuitive smartphone app. Lightweight, durable and powered by a long-lasting coin cell battery, ShockWiz automatically records and evaluates suspension performance every time you ride. The ShockWiz smartphone app displays straightforward adjustments that unite bike, terrain and riding style. ShockWiz works for all mountain bike riders, regardless of their experience or bike’s intended use. With ShockWiz, you know exactly how your suspension is performing – and how to make it better.

The Tech behind Quarq ShockWiz

The small, waterproof case houses a highly accurate pressure sensor and microprocessor. You connect it to your fork or shock’s Schrader valve and it samples air pressure 100 times-a-second while you ride. Finely tuned algorithms analyze the changes in pressure to detect undesirable characteristics such as pogo, pack-down or bob, and class their severity. If a characteristic is severe or persistent Quarq Shockwiz will determine the adjustment required to fix it – baseline air pressure, air spring ramp, rebound, compression – and display this in the smartphone app.

The engineering principles behind Quarq Shockwiz were derived from thousands of hours of laboratory and on-bike tests. The tests verified that suspension displacement could be interpreted from changes in air pressure. ShockWiz’s algorithms came from detailed analysis of suspension data from all types of mountain bikes and terrain, and using a range of riders – from beginners to racers in the Enduro World Series and Mountain Bike World Cup.

Who Is It For?

Quarq Shockwiz is designed for all mountain bike riders, regardless of their riding style or how much suspension travel their bike has. It works on hardtail and dual suspension bikes, and for all levels of skill, speed and terrain.

Quarq Shockwiz teaches novices basic suspension tuning concepts and adjustments. It shows experts how one adjustment can affect others and helps them learn advanced tuning concepts.

Compatibility

ShockWiz works with most air-sprung suspension forks and rear shocks. The fork or shock must have a positive chamber with a single volume.

The ShockWiz app is compatible with most smartphones and tablets that feature Bluetooth Low Energy (formerly called Bluetooth Smart). Android devices require Jellybean 4.3 or newer and Apple devices require iOS 9 or newer.

Quarq ShockWiz retails for €419/£356 – and will be available from Chain Reaction Cycles any time now!

Check the video here for how the system works:

Comments

comments

TAGS