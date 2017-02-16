Drop And Roll Tour Ride The Philippines February 16th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd

Drop and Roll heads to The Philippines

Danny MacAskill’s mega popular Drop and Roll tour recently visited the Philippines.

Danny flew out with Duncan Shaw; Ali C and Fabio Wilmer – also meeting up with Ricky Crompton – and headed to Vermosa to put on an amazing show.

Tropical storms, exotic beaches, fantastic people and plenty of sick lines in a tropical street Trials paradise!

Duncan described the days before, during and after the shows in Vermosa on the Phiippines as “incredible adventures”.

The crew travelled 6,500 miles for this final show back in December, and it was more than worth the effort. Film maker Dave Mackison joined the four street trials athletes and captured the whole adventure, shot 100% using GoPro. Now, the clip of the street trials road trip has dropped, showing the genuine stoke people on the other side of the world have for two-wheels.

The behind the scenes footage from the tour also shows the crew roaming the streets of Manila and small fishing towns, where Danny’s banger ends in the Lingayen Gulf.

But best see for yourself – check out the Drop and Roll video right here:

