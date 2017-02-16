Factory Jackson Banner 2-01YETI SB5+ - BannerRF Chester Pedal - Bannerrosebikes_0716_2010x402-responsive_4evil-bannerfactoryjackson17crush

Drop And Roll Tour Ride The Philippines

February 16th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd

Drop and Roll heads to The Philippines

Danny MacAskill’s mega popular Drop and Roll tour recently visited the Philippines.

Danny flew out with Duncan Shaw; Ali C and Fabio Wilmer – also meeting up with Ricky Crompton – and headed to Vermosa to put on an amazing show.

Drop And Roll - Phillippines

Danny with some fans on the streets Photo | Dave Mackison

Tropical storms, exotic beaches, fantastic people and plenty of sick lines in a tropical street Trials paradise!

Drop And Roll - The Phillippines

Duncan chilling on the streets in between Drop And Roll shows – the people in the Philppines are amongst the friendliest anywhere, and they were fascinated by the Drop and Roll crew and what they could do on bicycles.  Photo | Dave Mackison

Duncan described the days before, during and after the shows in Vermosa on the Phiippines as “incredible adventures”.

Drop And Roll - Phillippines

The display rig was custom built to spec by local builders – taking tours like the Drop And Roll set up abroad means a lot of communication, or they’d end up with something very strange to ride! Photo | Dave Mackison

The crew travelled 6,500 miles for this final show back in December, and it was more than worth the effort. Film maker Dave Mackison joined the four street trials athletes and captured the whole adventure, shot 100% using GoPro. Now, the clip of the street trials road trip has dropped, showing the genuine stoke people on the other side of the world have for two-wheels.

Drop And Roll - Phillippines

Compulsory Drop And Roll crew shot – these are the folk that make Danny MacAskill’s Drop And Roll tour happen. Photo | Dave Mackison

The behind the scenes footage from the tour also shows the crew roaming the streets of Manila and small fishing towns, where Danny’s banger ends in the Lingayen Gulf.

But best see for yourself – check out the Drop and Roll video right here:

 

 

