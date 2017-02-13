Kona Wozo | Garry Davoren’s Fat Shredder

Garry worked extensively with the design team at Kona Bikes to develop this combination of a full-on, balls-out trail bike and an adventure-capable, all-terrain bike. The idea came from the riding that Garry does in the West of Ireland – remote adventure bike packing and severe technical cliff edge riding.

Check out this clip to get an idea of what Garry gets up to…

Frame design

Made from 7005 Aluminium, the frame really does look more like the Honzo at a glance – with a compact back end and long front triangle. Chain stays measure 420mm, which keeps the bike agile and emphasises the traction on offer by the massive tyres.

Clearance is no problem though – even with a 4in tyre.

Head angle is 69degrees, which may sound steep considering how slack many full suspension trail bikes are going, but it compliments the huge tyres and enables responsive handling.

The front end is plenty long enough too – a size large has a reach of 480mm and a top tube of 655mm. Wheelbase on a large is 1211mm.

Garry Davoren’s custom build

The first thing you notice on the Kona Wozo is the enormous wheels.

Garry’s set up is running Reynolds Dean 80mm carbon rims, laced on to Hope Fatsno hubs with Sapim spokes.

Maxxis Minion FBR 4.8in Maxxis Minion FBR 4in

Tyres are Maxxis Minion FBR – 4.8in up front and 4in out back. Garry has a close working relationship with Maxxis, and new fat bike rubber in constantly being tested and improved with his real world ideas.

Keeping the Maxxis rubber plugged is Orange Seal tyre sealant.

Up front on Garry’s Kona Wozo is a Fatlab 120mm inverted dual-air fork. It’s tuned by Garry for the Wozo, and is subject to ongoing development as part of Garry’s role as a FatLab Test Pilot.

Compression and Lockout Air valve

Garry’s personal Kona Wozo runs on a SRAM Eagle 1x12set up – giving him enough gearing to match the insane traction available from the 4in Maxxis tyres. There’s also a Hope bottom bracket plugged in with Hope cranks – for maximum durability out in the wilderness.

Gary runs Hope Tech3 E4 brakes with floating rotors, and completes his Hope set up with a stem and headset.

For contact points it’s a Renthal Carbon FatBar Lite with Ergon grips, and an Ergon saddle perched on a Crank Brothers Highline dropper post. Garry chooses the Crank Brothers Mallet E pedal – giving him plenty of perch for tricky terrain, but a lightweight platform,

Hope Tech3 E4 levers Renthal meets Hope up top

When venturing out on big missions, Gary runs Topeak bike-packing gear on his Wozo – which is both tough and very light weight. It’s a great compliment to this awesome looking bit of kit.

We liked the look of Garry’s Wozo so much that we’ve been in contact with him about planning a trip to Ireland to ride with Gary and his Disruptive Adventure crew this summer. We cannot wait!

Check out this great video of Garry out on a microadventure with his friend William O’Connor…