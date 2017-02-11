Ride 100% Status Full Face Helmet | First Look February 11th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Ride 100% Status – killer styling and budget pricing

Following on from the stunning Ride 100% Aircraft helmet (check it out right here) comes the brand new 100% Status helmet.

It shares the same stunning looks as the high end Aircraft, but is a budget offering – retailing for under £120!

The Ride 100% Status helmet meets all the safety requirements for downhill helmets, and being a bargain price is the perfect helmet for new and younger riders. It’s also the ideal helmet for the kind of rider that does the occasional uplift day that can’t justify spending a fortune on a high end full face helmet.

Here’s all the facts:

Same killer styling as the Ride 100% Aircraft Ultra-light design featuring fiberglass shell Active cooling system maximises ventilation Removable and washable liner, cheek pads and chin strap covers 2 shell sizes and 2 EPS sizes for the perfect fit Compatible with inflatable emergency helmet release systems Padded PU chin bar interior for additional impact protection Fully adjustable visor Complies with ASTM; CPSC; CE and AS/NZ bicycle helmet standards 4 colourways available 6 Adult sizes available Youth version available in 3 sizes £119.99 100% are available from Decade Distribution

Long gone are the days of budget helmets looking a bit basic – this this is stunning from every single angle – and is loaded with detailing that you simply do not see on most budget full face lids.

The visor is a decent size, and is fully adjustable. It also has twin vents that help channel air in to the front vents.

The liner is every bit as good as the Ride 100% Aircraft, and is very plush and comfortable. Like the liner on more expensive lids, it can be easily removed for washing.

