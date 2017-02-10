DarkFEST Week 3 – The Boys Are Back In Town February 10th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

DarkFEST week 3 in Africa has seen all the final touches come together and things are ready to go for all the boys!

Photo | Eric Palmer

The weather played around again this week, so when the sun was out so were the rakes, spades and diggers!

On the down days they went out to practice their surfing skills some more and ended up doing some surprise shark spotting.

There was a big trailer camper at the bottom of the field that the jumps are in, and seeing that there were way too many people it was a perfect opportunity for some more living space. It was a little worse for wear, but the boys did a good job welding things up and getting her ready for the journey up to the top.

Over the week, riders have started arriving – so a good test session went down and even the top guys were getting a little freaked out by the size of the jumps!

Some of the boys had a go at the monster step up, but the bottom of the bomb hole on the run in was a bit spongy – killing the speed too much. No one actually managed to clear it – but a bit more sun & she should be ready for some proper action!

Ethan found an unattended moto and took it for a spin on the new long and low line – and was soon going through the whole line easily & sending some greasy whips on the last big booter. That got the stoke up seeing how fun & good it looked!

We can’t wait for the DH bikes to send it!

Aggy and Sorge landed straight to a mission to the Knysna Elephant Sanctuary, where the guys got to feed and interact with the gentle giants. Looks like these guys don’t do anything small!

All the riders are here now and after a heavy rain the jumps are a little muddy – so a little cleaning is needed again. The sun is blazing though, so the dirt should be nice and tacky and perfect to work with.

In the next day or two the fun will get kicked up a gear, everyone is so excited and a little scared, but will soon make friends with these monsters!

DarkFEST is ON – more rad photos and video coming soon! Check out the facebook page right here.

In the mean time – catch up on the latest action below:

