Core 2017 Show | Part 2

Core 2017 – the best of the rest

Here’s a bunch of the cool stuff we spotted on our wander round Core 2017 bike show (check out our previous gallery right here).

Transition Smuggler

Whilst 27.5in wheeled 160mm bikes are still attracting the masses, it’s no secret that bikes with less travel are a better choice for most. And this 115mm travel 29er from

Paired with a 130mm travel fork, this all black beauty has everything most trail riders need.

Roomy sizing and decent geometry combined with 29in wheels makes for loads of traction when climbing, and a bike that holds speed well across rough terrain. The 130mm fork is enough to encourage you to attack and has more than enough travel for most situations. The thing that’s best about shorter travel bikes like the Transition Smuggler is the fact you aren’t isolated from the trail – you can feel the ground, but the bigger wheels soften it.

Remember that Kona Process 111 that we batted on about (review here) for ages? This is the same kind of beast, and we love it.

Unior Tools

Unior tools are distributed by 2Pure, and have some great kit. We’re self-confessed tool addicts, and are about to start building a brand new Factory Jackson workshop. Maybe we’ll kit it out in Unior stuff? They do heavy duty workbenches as well as every tool imaginable…

Topeak Bike Packing kit

We’ve not been bike-packing, but having spoken to bike-packing nut Garry Davoren (who developed the Kona Wozo) we’re going to head to Ireland for a trip later this year. He’s using the Topeak kit, which has the high quality and great design that Topeak are known for. Info to follow!

Nukeproof and Issi pedals

There’s been a surge of new clipless pedals on the market, and here’s two of the nicest pedals we spotted at Core 2017.

The Issi Trail is a compact unit using a Shimano compatible mechanism, with 4degrees of float. The standard axle length is 52.5mm, and there is +6 and +12mm options. There’s a whole bunch of amazing colour options and pricing is similar to what you can pick up Shimano XT pedals for.

The Nukeproof Horizon pedals look absolutely stunning, and are going to be highly sought after – we have a set on test so will let you know how they fare!

Ragley Blue Pig

Even the most die-hard full suspension riders were caught whispering about the Ragley Bluepig at Core 2017 Just look at how low slung and slack this £1699 hard tail is – the perfect UK ripper!

64degree head angle; 73degree seat angle; 50mm bottom bracket drop and a 1225mm wheelbase (on the XL).

We need a shred on one of these 27.5in wheeled bad boys.

Marzocchi

Marzocchi have had a lot of disruption over the last few years, but it looks like they are firmly on the way back to good things. As a sister brand to Fox suspension, they share the same high tech production facilities that help Fox have such good consistency. It was great to see plenty of interest with Marzocchi at Core 2017 – hopefully we’ll see more of their products out on the trails this year.

We’re about to receive some Marzocchi product for review, so keep your eyes peeled for some detail updates.

MRP and Sensus

We love MRP’s chain guides, but the thing we’ve unexpectedly found the most useful in the last year or so is the back guard. Longer and lower bikes can suffer from ground strikes, and the MRP XCG V2 bash guard does an excellent job of protecting your chainrings; cranks and frame – well worth checking out.

These Sensus Lite grips are the lightest full featured grips we’ve picked up, and have a highly cushioned pattern that would be perfect for long rough descents to help keep hand ache at bay.

Ghost SL AMR X9 LC

OK, so it certainly won’t win an award for the best name, but the Ghost SL AMR 29er certainly means business.

This 140mm travel all mountain niner is set to handle whatever you fancy. Technical climbs – no problem thanks to the light weight build and traction of the big wheels. Rock gardens? Yeah, whatever – a 150mm travel Fox 36 mated with rolling power of 29in wheels makes short work of anything.

If 29ers float your boat, this is a hell of a bike thats flying under the radar at the moment – it was even lurking at the back of one of the Hotlines rooms at Core 2017. It’s our hot tip for a secret weapon…

Magura MT7 Danny MacAskill edition brakes

Magura HS33 brakes in the iconic Race Line fluro yellow colour are one of mountain biking’s most iconic components – and the brand new limited edition version of the MT7 is the modern incarnation of it.

The special one finger HC3 brake lever has a fully adjustable bite point, and also leverage thanks to the multi-adjustable mechanical leverage feature. Danny’s brief for the existing (and phenomenally powerful) MT7 was a one finger lever that gave him maximum power without a spongy feel.

These £500 brakes really are something special. More info on these very soon!

Pivot Firebird

Another beauty we spotted at Core 2017 was the Pivot Firebird. This DW Link beauty from Pivot features 170mm of travel and is designed for the more gravity focussed end of trail riding. It’s a light carbon fibre chassis, with a healthy 65degree head angle and a pretty roomy wheelbase. The size XL boasts 1225mm, and the cockpit is long enough with a 660mm top tube (you’ll have to ignore the daft stem on this sample as it’s ready for a much shorter option!).

We like the way DW Link bikes ride – and if you wonder what it might be like in the air – just follow Bernard Kerr on Instagram and keep an eye out for some clips of him shredding on this £3300 frame!

