Mudd and Edwards join Trek Factory Racing January 25th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Kade Edwards and Graeme signed by Trek Factory Racing

Joining Gee and Rachel Atherton on the Trek Factory Racing World Cup team are two exciting new racers.

16 year old Kade Edwards will graduate the Atherton Academy to join the team on the Junior World Cup circuit and 23 year old Graeme Mudd will ride in the Elites.

“Kade first came to our attention during an Atherton Experience Day when he was just 13 years old, and in his first year with the Academy (as a 2nd year juvenile) he swept the board with 5 out of 5 wins in the British Downhill Series. The next two years had their ups and downs all of which have been a vital part of his progression as a rider. We’re all excited to see Kade on the World Cup Circuit.” Team Director, Dan Brown

Aussie rider Graeme Mudd bids farewell to life as a privateer and will base himself at Atherton HQ in North Wales for the 2017 season.

“We’re always alert to emerging potential and there were some flashes of brilliance in Muddy’s 2016 season, it was obvious that he is our kind of hard-wired racer. At Hardline we got chance to spend some time with him and the whole team became huge fans. We’re really looking forward to seeing how the increased support impacts on his 2017 results” Gee Atherton, Trek Factory Racing

On top of Kade and Muddy joining the Trek Factory team, there’s a new head coach too – Nick Grantham.

“We interviewed a number of very high-level candidates but Nick’s down to earth approach and his 20 years experience of working across 35 different sports coupled with his successes as a Nike Trainer really grabbed our attention. His coaching CV stretches from Olympic Gymnasts to professional golfers and his current work as Head of Strength and Conditioning with a Premiership Football Club. We’ve deliberately gone outside of the expected industry pool and already we’re enjoying the benefits of applying a completely new philosophy and methods” Dan Brown

“I share the ambitions of the team so like them I’m excited for 2017 – but I’m under no illusion that we have work to do. We’ve already identified several areas where we believe we can chase improvements. We’ll build on the excellent work put in place by outgoing Strength and Conditioning Coach Alan Milway, and Darren Roberts before him – but we can’t sit back and do the same old, same old. I’ve been impressed at the rider’s openness to new ideas and the enthusiasm they’ve brought to training and testing and I believe they have the ability to kick on again to a new level of performance” Nick Grantham, Head Coach

2017 will be an interesting year for Trek Factory Racing.

Rachel will no doubt be aiming to continue her reign, whilst Gee will no doubt be focussing on making sure his shoulder is right and his training puts him back on track.

Dan Atherton will continue building epic tracks for the team’s film projects and events such as Red Bull Hardline – when he’s not mentoring the other riders; and the two new recruits will no doubt be ultra keen on making their mark.

Trek Factory Racing continue with the long term support from – Red Bull, Silverline tools, Fox, Shimano, Jeep UK, IXS Sports, Bell Bike Helmets, Muc-off, Stages Cycling, Hopetech, Bontrager, GoPro, Oakley, Polished Racing, Douchebags and DG Mills.

