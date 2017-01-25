DMR Sled 160mm Enduro Bike | Bike Check January 25th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

DMR Sled – the new 160mm alloy thrash bike

Although the steel DMR Bolt has been a popular bike amongst the thrashers out there, we knew that DMR would improve on it and push something modern out the door at some point.

The DMR Sled is the result, which is based on 27.5in wheels and features 160mm of travel via their Orbit link system.

The Details

Made from 6061 series Aluminium, the DMR Sled comes in four sizes and features modern playful geometry that will inspire that inner idiot to come out.

Based on a 160mm fork, head angle is 65.5degrees, and the seat angle is a climb friendly 74degrees. Top tube is a roomy 650mm with reach of 473.7mm.

430mm chain stays are short enough to be fun, and total wheelbase on the size XL is approx 1226mm (a comparable Santa Cruz Nomad XL has 433mm chain stays; 74.2deg seat angle; 65deg head angle; 635mm top tube; 460.7mm reach and a 1224mm wheel base.)

If you’ve seen Olly Wilkins ride, you’ll know exactly what this bike is designed for.

One of his bug bears on some modern bikes is chain derailment under compression when the chainstay length changes – namely landing from massive jumps. The Orbit lower link uses a concentric design around the BB shell, that not only offers a huge surface and a large bearing, but keeps the chain length as consistent as possible.

In addition to the sturdy lower link is a huge upper axle in place, with a double collet system. No bent pivots on this bad boy.

All pivots are quality ball bearing units, designed to withstand British riding and resist the need to overhaul too often.

The back end is based around a Boost 148mm spacing, with a Syntace X12 axle and mech hanger, featuring an easily replaceable mech hanger break away bolt.

Frameset pricing is £1599, including the Rockshox Monarch RT3 Debonair shock and a Praxis upper chain guide.

The build in the photos will be £3500 – though we’d expect a cheaper build based on X-Fusion suspension and some of Upgrade’s own bike kit to be available too.

Cable routing is a mixture of internal and external – designed to be easy to install and offer the most direct route. It’s also been carefully thought out to avoid ghost shifting. Which is all too common on many expensive bikes with internal routing.

The Praxis upper chain guide is very neat – though is certainly a just-in-case set up thanks to the single ring tech these days. You won’t see adjustable travel on the DMR Sled – it’s been designed out right to work best at 160mm.

DMR’s much-awaited V-Twin pedal was on the bike on display, though you might want to spec the brilliant Vault or more recent V12 in place.

SRAM takes care of drivetrain and braking duties, whilst DMR’s own component line looks the part and is more than up to the job.

What do you think of the DMR Sled?

Would you ride one?

Comments

comments