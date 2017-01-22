Nukeproof Horizon CL & CS Clipless Pedal January 22nd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features,Tech

Nukeproof Horizon CL and CS Clipless Pedals Unveiled!

Joining on with the brilliant Nukeproof Horizon pedal comes the new clipless models, which have been designed from the ground up along side team riders Matti Lehikoinen and Mike Jones.

There are two pedals – the Horizon CL which is aimed at the burlier side of things, and the slimmer Horizon CS for trail duties…

Here’s all the information:

Both Nukeproof Horizon CL and CS use the existing axle system from the Horizon flat pedals Sealed cartridge bearings and DU bushes to provide a durable and easily serviceable assembly. 6061 Aluminium cold-forged body construction offers high strength to weight ratio. The 55mm Q factor of both pedals is designed to be compatible with 142mm/148mm/150mm rear axles. The 6061 Aluminium chassis has been cleverly engineered and designed to accommodate a multitude of shoe profiles Sloping toe edge aids engagement and protects the mechanism from strikes Low-profile body for maximum ground clearance Both the Nukeproof Horizon CL and CS have a large ‘pedal to shoe’ contact area either side of the mechanism. Traction can be tailored by adding/removing pins and adjusting the pin height – same as regular flat pedals. There are 6 pins on the Nukeproof Horizon CL model and 4 Pins on the CS model. Cleat design allows for dual engagement (toe or heel down) Two models of cleat available – 4degree float (supplied with pedal) and 8degree float The cleats are unique to Nukeproof – but also support Shimano SPD pedals 4 colours – Black; Red; Blue and Copper Nukeproof Horizon CL | 526grams | £99.99 Nukeproof Horizon CL Ti | 430grams | £186.99 (TBC) Nukeproof Horizon CS | 432grams | £99.99 Nukeproof Horizon CS Ti | 352grams | £186.99 (TBC) Cleats | £10.99 Spare Pins | £10.99

The trail optimised CS model has a great shape (prototype above left) and will win a lot of Enduro fans! The cleat design looks very similar to the Shimano pattern, though has some key differences.

We have a set of the Nukeproof Horizon CL pedals on test right now – and will report back with initial impressions as soon as we’ve got them dirty enough!

What do you think of the new Nukeproof Horizon CL and CS pedals?

Which would you prefer?

