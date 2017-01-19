2017 MTB Events You Must Check Out January 19th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

2017 MTB Events – our pick to visit this year!

There’s a hell of a lot of great bike events to go to over the year – if you’ve not already got some booked in, now’s the time!

Here’s our top choice of 2017 MTB events to visit in Europe…

London Bike Show

When? 16-19th February

Where? ExCel Centre, Docklands

Website: London Bike Show

London’s enormous ExCel exhibition centre houses the London Bike Show and is the first 2017 MTB related event on the calendar.

On display will be all the bike porn you fancy getting your eyes on, as well as the insane Air To The Throne competition – which sees the worlds top dirt jump riders defy logic 50ft off the ground.

It’s worth going purely to see Nicholi Rogatkin unveil the ridiculous new trick bag he’s been working on over the off season.

Mini DH and Mini Enduro

When? 26th February (next race)

Where? The Forest Of Dean

Website: Mini DH

Originally designed as a series to give budding racers a taste of DH and Enduro racing without the commitment and expense of the more serious races, the Mini races are ultra popular and would make a great choice as your first 2017 MTB race.

Great fun, excellently organised and well worth a go. You don’t need a DH bike either (for the Mini DH) – a trail bike or your Enduro set up will be fine for the tracks.

Enduro World Series, Round 4

When? 28th May

Where? Wicklow, Ireland

Website: Enduro World Series

Fancy a road trip to check out some incredible trails and heckle the worlds best Enduro riders?

Northern Ireland is a short trip away and well worth the trip. Last year the incredibly gnarly track surprised all the riders and gave the spectators a delight. Whistler’s ‘Hecklers Rock’ may be gone – but fear not – Wicklow drew one of the rowdiest crowds last year. Expect it to be crazy this year and a cracking start to the 2017 MTB race season.

Sea Otter Classic, Europe

When? 2nd June

Where? Girona, Spain

Website: Sea Otter Spain

The Sea Otter Classic is the first major 2017 MTB event on the calendar – but being at Laguna Seca raceway in California is not that easy to visit for most!

Thankfully the organisers are now putting one on in Girona, Spain. The event will have loads of new kit, racing and the chance to ride all the latest bikes on the market. Well worth heading to!

Fort William World Cup

When? 3-4th June

Where? Fort William, Scotland

Website: Fort William World Cup

What can we say that’s not already been said about the mighty Ft Bill?

It’s the most popular 2017 MTB event by far, and we’re no-where near it yet!

Get your ass up there and revel in the full-on World Cup circus. It’s absolutely bloody brilliant – whatever the weather!

Shimano Tweedlove International

When? 10-11th June

Where? Peebles, Scottish Borders

Website: Tweedlove

Tweedlove is a fortnight long bike festival in the Tweed Valley of Peebles and Innerleithen. The whole event is a great excuse for a riding holiday – but the Shimano Tweedlove International is an Enduro event that attracts some of the big boys.

Sign yourself up, tear your legs off and drink loads of beer.

Crankworx Les Gets/Innsbruck

When? 14-18th June/21-25th June

Where? Les Gets, Innsbruck

Website: Crankworx Les Gets

The worlds biggest MTB festival came to Europe a few years ago – and it’s been steadily improving. Expect this year to be brilliant.

If the weather holds. Either way, it’s just when the chair lifts open for summer season – so worth planning a trip to enjoy watching all the crazy action, and stay on to shred after.

And there’s always massive parties!

A new 2017 MTB Event, Crankworx Innsbruck follows on from Les Gets as part of the Crankworx Freeride tour.

They’re not short of incredible mountains around Innsbruck – this could be the road trip you’ve not yet considered!

Mountain Mayhem

When? 16-18th June

Where? Minchinhampton, Stroud

Website: Mountain Mayhem

One of the classic British events is still going, and still every bit as fun. The 24hour event attracts everyone from single speed solo sadists to beer swilling tandem riders. Put a team together and get yourself along to this brilliant XC event and take things back to basics – beer by the campfire and great riding.

Passportes Du Soleil

When? 23rd-25th June

Where? Les Gets, Portes Du Soleil

Website: Passportes Du Soleil

This is the official opening event for summer season in the Alps, and for entry fee you get to tackle 80km of almost entirely descending trails in the Portes Du Soleil region – using chair lifts to connect and do the hard bit.

It’s probably the only event where you can gorge yourself silly on cheese whilst chugging red wine and listening to live French music. Whilst in the chair lift queue.

Brilliant.

Enduro 2

When? 1-3rd July Les Arcs, 22-24th September Davos

Where? Les Arcs and Davos

Website: Enduro 2 Les Arcs

Being able to ride an Enduro event in pairs in quite unique, and a brilliant way to get in to Enduro riding.

We did a trial of this event on a Shimano launch a couple of years back and loved it – riding blind trails as a pair works amazingly well.

A new location for the second Enduro 2 format race of the year sees the event based in the stunning mountain resort of Davos. The riding here really is something spectacular – if not for this event it’s worth checking out as a holiday destination.

Megavalanche

When? 3rd-7th July

Where? Alp d’Huez, France

Website: Megavalanche

The Mega is one of the toughest races on the planet.

Not only do you have to contend with 2610metres of descending in one relentless hit (with a start line on a 40degree snow covered black rated ski piste) – with just a handful of lung burning climbs to split it up, but you have to contend with hundreds of other riders. Who are all battling for the top position.

Only the French could come up with an event as crazy as this! If there’s only one 2017 MTB race you do – make it this one!

Ard Moors Enduro

When? 16-17th September

Where? North Yorkshire Moors

Website: Ard Moors Enduro

From the creators of the already jam packed ‘Ard Rock Enduro comes the ‘Ard Moors Enduro – on the Yorkshire Moors.

This 4hr epic ride takes in 2500 metres of combined descending and climbing in some of the UK’s best and wildest terrain, and has a great festival feel back in the campsite. Get in quick – entries are filling up rapidly!

The Cycle Show

When? 22-24th September

Where? Birmingham NEC

Website: The Cycle Show

Another 2017 MTB bike show that’s crammed with new bikes and kit for you to ogle. There’s a test track for trying bikes out, and various workshops and seminars to check out.

Well worth a visit.

EWS Final – Finale

When? 30th September – 1st October

Where? Finale Ligure, Italy

Website: EWS Finale

#EWSfinale and the 2016 season is done! But we wouldn't leave you without some action to keep you going until the full highlights are out very soon! 📽 @nicoturnervideos @aspectmedia @lord_cunny @nickarmstrongfilm A video posted by Enduro World Series (@world_enduro) on Oct 2, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

The final 2017 MTB event on our list the the grand finale – the EWS final in Finale Ligure!

This MTB mecca helped spawn the EWS race format, and is incredibly popular. Fancy a bit of major-league mountain riding all the way to a beach?

Get your arse here for amazing riding and to watch the worlds fastest riders take on ultra rocky and tech tracks at speed.

