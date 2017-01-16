evil-bannerrosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3RF Chester Pedal - BannerFactory Jackson Banner 2-01YETI SB5+ - Bannerfactoryjackson17crush

Andrew Cho Struck By Spinal Injury

January 16th, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Features

Andrew Cho of GT Bicycles needs your help

Andrew Cho works for GT Bicycles as a Digital Marketing manager, and is one of the friendliest guys on the mountain biking scene.

We’ve ridden with Andrew at Whistler in the past, where he’s been one of Whistler’s Summer Gravity Camp coaches – getting the young shredders out on the mountain and developing them as riders.

Andrew recently suffered a puzzling injury, and is currently suffering from paralysis.

Andrew Cho

Close friend of Andrew Cho, Malcolm McLaws, got in touch with us to tell us the news. He informs us that he’s been messaging Andrew and that Andrew is super positive – in typical style.

“Andrew Cho was at a dinner with friends when he started to experience dizziness along with numbness in his neck and outer limbs. Unbeknownst to him, he had a burst blood vessel in his C3 and C4 vertebrae.  The cause of the burst blood vessel is still unknown. Andrew decided to head home early to rest. Once at home, the symptoms became more severe. Since he was home alone, Andrew decided to unlock the door in case paramedics were required.

When he stood up, the blood vessel had reached its tipping point. The trapped blood applied so much pressure to his spinal cord that it paralyzed him from the neck down.

Andrew collapsed.

Despite so many things going wrong with the situation, there were many fortunate events that saved Andrew’s life. His phone landed ten inches from his body. In an amazing feat of strength and survival, he was able to inch toward his phone using only his chin. After five unsuccessful attempts, he was able to use his tongue and with the help of Siri, dial 911″

 

Andrew’s close friends have set up a Go Fund page where you can find out more about his injury, and help him by making a donation.

Even the smallest donation would help  – check out the page here:

https://www.gofundme.com/andrew-chos-medical-fund

 

Andrew Cho as we’re used to seeing him – shredding! (Check out his Instagram account right here  to follow his progress)

#tbt ~2007. 3-Table. 📸: @malcolmmclaws50 (I think?)

A photo posted by Andrew Cho (@andrew_cho_) on

 

Andrew Cho

Thanks to Malcolm McLaws for sending this shot in – it’s from Crankworx at Whistler back in around 2007. Next to Doddy on the left is MBR Bike Test Editor Alan Muldoon. Jay Hoots from Norco on the far right with Andrew Cho giving it the thumbs up. Photo | Malcolm McLaws

If you’ve ever met Andrew, you’ll know that he’s going to put everything in to his recovery – but he does need help to finance his ongoing medical treatment.

Once again – here’s the link to support him if you can:

https://www.gofundme.com/andrew-chos-medical-fund

