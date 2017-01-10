Specialized Gravity 2017 Team on Öhlins January 10th, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Features

Specialized Gravity 2017 – joined by Öhlins and Fox Head

The Specialized Gravity team for 2017 will exclusively be using the much talked about Öhlins suspension – which includes a brand new downhill specific fork that will hopefully see production soon!

Being one of the leading brands in motorsport racing, it’s exciting to see their mountain bike range develop – and partnering with Specialized is a good fit as they’ve conducted extensive R+D with Specialized since 2012.

On the team for 2017 is the French prodigy Loic Bruni; Canadian ripper Finn Iles and fellow Canadian Miranda Miller who is stepping up from Privateer to a full time pro, and will be racing all the World Cups and select Enduro World Series events.

In addition to Öhlins suspension, Loic Bruni and Finn Illes will now be kitted out in Fox clothing.

Loic Bruni has been spotted on social media with Öhlins suspension and data capture equipment on his bikes – sparking up a lot of interest about what could be the plushest fork on the market. Given the reputation of the current Öhlins forks, these things are bound to be amazing!

You can check out the current range of Ohlins products right here, including the already popular TTX rear shock, and the RXF 36 and 34 forks.

We can’t wait to find out more about the new DH fork coming from Öhlins Suspension – our friends at Sprung Suspension will be taking care of servicing and spares for them in the UK. We saw Jake running an Öhlins set up on his bike at Bike Park Wales at the weekend – and he wasn’t hanging about!

We pride ourselves on testing the products we sell, and only selling the best. The @ohlinsmtb RXF36 performance is blinding. A photo posted by Sprung Suspension Workshop (@sprungsuspension) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:43am PST

We’ll let you know more when we know it!

Comments

comments

TAGS