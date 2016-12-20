Features
Andrew Cho Struck By Spinal Injury
Andrew Cho is an incredibly talented rider that was recently struck with a spinal injury. Find out more about his injury and how to help right here…
Getting covered in mud is inevitable in mountain biking! Mud riding is hilarious and improves riding skills. Get out there and shred in the mud this winter!
The Topeak Ridecase is a weatherproof case for iPhone that can fit to the bike via a supplied mount. There’s also a great App for monitoring your rides…
The Fabric Tool Keg has a neoprene liner and carries tools and essentials on your bike. The Keg uses the same mounts as the popular Fabric Cageless Bottle…
Specialized Gravity has just announced their 2017 line up – which includes Fox clothing, Ceramicspeed bearings and the much talked about Öhlins suspension
The Source Hipster is a compact hydration pack housed in a bum bag that has support from a removable harness similar to military webbing. Read our review…
Adam’s been hammering his Nukeproof Mega 290 in New Zealand, and has tweaked the set up to make it as fast as possible. Check out his set up details here…
The Kona Honzo Carbon Trail is a carbon fibre hardtail frame with 29in wheels; 120mm up front and WILD geometry – considering this thing is an XC bike!
Berghaus Extrem are the best down jackets we’ve seen – they feature hydrophobic down that doesn’t soak up water. Perfect for stuffing in your riding bag
25 years after they released The Darkside, Spooky Cycles returns to the MTB world with The Eraser – available exclusively in the UK from Prestige Cycles
Check out our collection of the hottest bikes we saw in the 2016 season, from Santa Cruz, Yeti, Evil, Marin, Bold, Mondraker, Kona, Robot, Trek and more!
The Zerode Taniwha is a carbon fibre 160mm travel stunner of a bike, featuring an amazing Pinion 12 speed gear box – and it ticks all the right boxes for us